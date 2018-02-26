 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Jimmy the abused puppy improves unlike many animals on the SPCA's List of Shame

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Jimmy the collie cross puppy is improving by leaps and bounds three weeks after being found close to death on a Gisborne beach, a victim of animal abuse.

The SPCA has released its most shocking animal abuse cases in 2017, which it says is marked by horrifying violence.
Source: 1 NEWS

The society released its list of its most shocking cases of animal abuse in the past year, saying this year's list is one of the most violent it has seen.  

As for Jimmy, he's super social and very well mannered, SPCA inspector Cassandra Kathryn Norris told 1 NEWS.

"He's definitely coming into his own now," she said.

He had wounds to his face, "his eye was protruding out of his head, and it looked like he had been hit on the head with something."

Despite an investigation, Jimmy's abuser still hasn't been found.

Jimmy will be ready for a loving home soon. But the same can't be said for many animals on the SPCA's 'List of Shame'.

Among them is a duck that had to be put down after its beak was blown off with fireworks, and Frosty the horse who was euthanised after stitches were left in his eye so long his head swelled up.  

"What we've seen in this year's list is a few examples of extreme neglect that your viewers will look at and go, 'that's just unacceptable.' And that's our view as well," said Greg Reid, SPCA chief inspector.

They go through the same emotional pain and emotional distress that we might"
Jess Beer, veterinary behaviourist

Those extreme cases include five-year-old dog Tasha who starved to death. Her owner was disqualified from having animals for 10 years and fined $2000. 

The SPCA says courts need to enforce harsher penalties.

"Offending against the Animal Welfare Act does provide for imprisonment. And I'm trying to think of the last case that we actually had imprisonment at sentence. We do have some very significant serial offenders that really need to be spending time behind bars, quite frankly," Mr Reid said.

The SPCA is also pushing for counselling and supervision to break the habit of animal abuse, as well as educating people about the similarities we share with our furry friends.

"If you look at an MRI of a brain of a dog and the MRI of a child, you'll see the same areas lighting up with pleasure, with love, with fear. They go through the same emotional pain and emotional distress that we might," said Jess Beer, a veterinary behaviourist.

And while Jimmy is now feeling the love form his carers, it's hoped other animals can avoid the pain he went through.

Related

Animals

00:27
Greg Reid of the SPCA makes the call after the society released a list of the worst animal cruelty cases in 2017.

Graphic warning: SPCA's 2017 list of animal cruelty shame released as it appeals for help from public

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
The Blues coach was thrilled with the performance of his star player in their 22-16 win at Eden Park.

SBW heading back to NRL after being told by All Blacks he's no longer in their plans - report

03:31
2
Less than 24 hours after tickets went on sale, upset Celine Dion fans were on the line to Fair Go, angry about the prices of re-sale seats.

'I want to know how Ticketmaster can allow this to happen?' – fans angry as Celine Dion tickets hit re-sale site, moments after going live

3

Man dies in 'freak' Queenstown golfing accident

00:30
4
Road workers in the area are also continuing to struggle with clearing debris from the roads.

Watch: Shocking new vision shows home completely swallowed by debris after Cyclone Gita smashed Kaikoura


00:10
5
The passenger responsible for the fiery luggage was escorted off the plane by police in Guangzhou.

Watch: Air hostess throws bottled water as passenger's luggage catches on fire on Chinese plane

03:31
Less than 24 hours after tickets went on sale, upset Celine Dion fans were on the line to Fair Go, angry about the prices of re-sale seats.

'I want to know how Ticketmaster can allow this to happen?' – fans angry as Celine Dion tickets hit re-sale site, moments after going live

Hundreds who missed tickets have contacted Fair Go after discovering plenty available at inflated prices.

04:35
The Seven Sharp host is on a mission to get to know the candidates for National Party leader better.

Jeremy Wells goes speed dating with National's Steven Joyce – 'The mind boggles'

The Seven Sharp host is on a mission to get to know the candidates for National Party leader better.

01:59
Sir Lloyd Geering is the only person to be tried for heresy in New Zealand.

'I have a great deal of optimism' – famous Kiwi atheist Sir Lloyd Geering celebrates 100th birthday

Sir Lloyd Geering is the only person to be tried for heresy in NZ.

00:27
Greg Reid of the SPCA makes the call after the society released a list of the worst animal cruelty cases in 2017.

Graphic warning: SPCA's 2017 list of animal cruelty shame released as it appeals for help from public

The list includes a labrador which starved to death, and duck with its beak blown off with a firecracker and a horse left with a deformed eye.

02:47
It's believed up to 15,000 Tongans have diabetes, but the Pacific nation is putting its resources into reducing critical levels of largely-preventable type-two diabetes.

'I just pray' – Tongan diabetes patients face death sentence as Kingdom won't fund costly dialysis centre

It's believed up to 15,000 Tongans have diabetes, but the Pacific nation is putting its resources into reducing critical levels of largely-preventable type-two diabetes.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 