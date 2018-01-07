 

'Jim was a powerful advocate for the voiceless ' - Tributes flow for MP Jim Anderton

"Jim's influence as President of the New Zealand Labour Party has lasted for decades. He built a powerful campaigning organisation, selected candidates who became Ministers and Prime Minister and he was an innovative fundraiser." - Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern

The former Deputy Prime Minister will be remembered for many things, says Jacinda Ardern.
"Jim knew New Zealand politics at every level, he was a strong advocate for people he believed needed representation and he was a critical figure in the evolution of MMP." - National Party Leader Bill English

"Jim was a powerful advocate 4 the voiceless & marginalised & for a better, kinder, fairer #NZ. He had huge leadership capacity & inspired me as a young Labour activist. RIP Jim." - Former Labour Party Prime Minister Helen Clark

The former PM talks fondly of Jim Anderton's legacy, remembers her favourite moments with her former deputy.
"Jim's work in establishing KiwiBank, supporting regional development and his latest role in the Christchurch rebuild demonstrate the breadth of public life in New Zealand that he touched. But our lasting memory of Jim will be of the stand that he took, consistently and passionately, in defending a fairer and more egalitarian way of life in New Zealand." - Green Party leader James Shaw

"Whatever you thought of his politics Jim stuck to his principles and what he believed in up to the end." - New Zealand First leader Winston Peters

"The other side of politics and a different era - but a passionate advocate and a committed servant to the public." - National Party finance spokesman Steven Joyce

"In my dealings with him as student leader, union leader and newbie MP he was always deeply principled, thoughtful and determined to do the right thing. He happened to be right. Often." - Former Labour leader Andrew Little

"Jim was also strongly committed to industry and regional development as is well known, and I'd like to record the union movement's appreciation of Jim's inclusive approach to this work - he understood that industry is made up of workers and employers alike, and ensured workers' vital interest in strong industries was recognised." - CTU president Richard Wagstaff

"Haere ra Jim Anderton. Impossible to reimagine my life without you lighting the path. Arohanui Carol and Family." - Former Alliance Party MP Laila Harre.

