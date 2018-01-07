Jim Anderton remembered as a man 'who stood strongly for what he believed in'

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says "New Zealand has lost a man of integrity, compassion and dedication" following the passing of former Deputy Prime Minister Jim Anderton.

Jim Anderton. Source: 1 NEWS

In a statement released on behalf of his wife, Carol Anderton, she said he passed away peacefully overnight at Cashmere View Hospital in Christchurch.

Auckland-born Mr Anderton entered parliament as the Labour MP for the Christchurch electorate of Sydenham in 1984.

He famously left the party in 1989 over its Rogernomics policy saying "I didn't leave the Labour Party, the Labour Party left me".

He formed the New Labour party and then led the Alliance party which won 10 seats in the 1999 election.

He was deputy prime minister under Helen Clark between 1999 and 2002 and he then led the Progressive Party.

Mr Anderton retired from parliament at the 2011 election.

After a failed bid at the Christchurch mayoralty, Mr Anderton became involved in the campaign to have the earthquake-damaged Christchurch Cathedral restored.

Last year, he became a Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit for his services as an MP.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern remembers Mr Anderton as a "towering figure in the Labour movement for several decades."

"He will be remembered as someone who stood up for his principles and for the people he represented. His integrity during difficult times marked him out as a true leader.

"There are few figures in New Zealand politics like Jim Anderton. A man of deeply-held values and ideals, he was practical and compassionate. We mourn his loss, and extend our heartfelt sympathies to Jim’s wife Carole, his family and friends."

Others have taken to social media to share and post their condolences, as well as memories they hold of Mr Anderton's legacy.

Labour MP Grant Robertson tweeted, "Very sad to hear of passing of Jim Anderton. A man of integrity and compassion who dedicated his life to the values and ideals of the Labour movement."

Political commentator Bryce Edwards stated, "Jim Anderton will always be remembered as the main politician to stand up against the neoliberal "Rogernomics" reforms implemented by the Fourth Labour Government, and he played a big price for his principles."

The General Secretary for the Labour Party, Andrew Kirton said he was sad to hear about the passing of the former Deputy Prime Minister, while Labour MP Tamati Coffey stated he "did his best to help make NZ a better place."

Labour MP Poto Williams took to Facebook and said Mr Anderton was "an absolute consummate professional, politician and thoroughly amazing man."

"In the 10 weeks I worked with him, the most intense time of my life, his generosity, his complete mastery of the art of campaigning, and his ability to motivate the team and the love and caring he showed to me and my family, will never be forgotten," Ms Williams wrote.

Dame Annette King, former New Zealand politician, said she admired Mr Anderton's commitment to policies to make a difference in working people's lives.

"Just before the election I visited him with Megan Woods," Dame Annette wrote.

"He talked politics and policies, the past and present. Always passionate and full of ideas for the future. As a coalition partner under Helen Clark's government he got to implement his policy for regional NZ, a legacy to build on. In opposition from 2008 to 2011 he was a guiding hand to the Labour Party. I believe in those years he came home.

"Rest in peace Jim. Your work will continue through Megan and the new government."