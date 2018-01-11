 

Jim Anderton to be buried today on Auckland's Waiheke Island

Former deputy prime minister Jim Anderton is to be buried on Auckland's Waiheke Island today after he was farewelled in Christchurch last Thursday. 

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was among a host of politicians past and present who attended.
Mr Anderton passed away on January 6, aged 79. 

NZHerald reported Mr Anderton would be buried at 2pm at Onetangi Cemetery.

Born in Auckland, he entered parliament as the Labour MP for the Christchurch electorate of Sydenham in 1984, before forming the New Labour party and then leading the Alliance.

The likes of former PM Jim Bolger and current politicians were present at Anderton, a long serving politician's funeral.
He served as deputy prime minister under Helen Clark between 1999 and 2002 and was the member for Wigram from 1996 until his retirement in 2011.

Following his death, Minister for Greater Christchurch Regeneration and current Wigram MP Megan Woods said what she admired most about Mr Anderton was "his courage and that he always did the right thing".

"Jim is going to be hugely missed in New Zealand politics, he will very much be missed locally and particularly in Christchurch," Dr Woods said.

"Fundamentally, Jim fought for people and I think every political decision he put through the lens of how it would impact the people he represented and impact the people in his electorate."

The funeral of Anderton, a towering figure in New Zealand's political landscape, was held in Christchurch.
Along with the Prime Minister, Minister of Finance Grant Robertson also attended the funeral service, a Requiem Mass at Sacred heart Catholic Church in Addington.

After paying tribute to his father, one of Mr Anderton's sons, Chris Anderton, sang Tom Petty's song I Won't Back Down, and farewelled his father in Te Reo Maori.

