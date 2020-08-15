TODAY |

Jetstar suspending all domestic NZ flights until September 6

Jetstar has suspended all domestic flights in New Zealand until at least September 6.

It says it is unable to continue operations in New Zealand while airlines are required to keep the middle seat free, due to the Covid-19 travel and social distancing restrictions.

"The limitations on the number of customers that are allowed on board our aircraft make the operations of our flights unviable," a spokesperson said.

Customers on booked flights will be contacted by Jetstar and will be offered rescheduling of their flight, or a credit voucher.

September 6 is the day that the government is due to next consider New Zealand's Covid-19 alert levels.

