Jetstar suspending all domestic NZ flights until September 6

Jetstar has suspended all domestic flights in New Zealand until at least September 6.

Source: 1 NEWS

It says it is unable to continue operations in New Zealand while airlines are required to keep the middle seat free, due to the Covid-19 travel and social distancing restrictions.

"The limitations on the number of customers that are allowed on board our aircraft make the operations of our flights unviable," a spokesperson said.

Customers on booked flights will be contacted by Jetstar and will be offered rescheduling of their flight, or a credit voucher.