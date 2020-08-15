Jetstar suspending all domestic NZ flights until September 6

Jetstar has suspended all domestic flights in New Zealand until at least September 6.
Source: 1 NEWS
It says it is unable to continue operations in New Zealand while airlines are required to keep the middle seat free, due to the Covid-19 travel and social distancing restrictions.
"The limitations on the number of customers that are allowed on board our aircraft make the operations of our flights unviable," a spokesperson said.
Customers on booked flights will be contacted by Jetstar and will be offered rescheduling of their flight, or a credit voucher.
September 6 is the day that the government is due to next consider New Zealand's Covid-19 alert levels.