Jetstar proposing to axe New Zealand regional flights

Jetstar is set to announce a proposal to withdraw from regional flying in New Zealand at the end of November.

The proposal will not impact their domestic and international flights, the airline said in a statement.



The routes affected are from Auckland to Nelson, Napier, New Plymouth and Palmerston North, and Wellington to Nelson.

The airline began flying to regional centres in December 2015, and currently offers up to 130 return flights per week during the peak season across five different regions.

Jetstar CEO Gareth Evans said today's proposal to axe regional flying was due to the operation continuing to make a loss, combined with higher costs and a softening of demand in the regional travel market.

"We don't see the outlook changing any time soon," Mr Evans said. "As a result, we're announcing a proposal today to end our regional services, with the final flights on 30 November this year.

"We have given it a real go. However, despite four years of hard work, including becoming the most on-time of the two major regional airlines and having high customer satisfaction, our regional network continues to be loss-making.

"We understand there will be disappointment in regional centres at today's announcement."

Jetstar has carried more than 1.3 million passengers since regional flights were offered in December 2015.



Air New Zealand has sinced offered discounted airfares to Jetstar customers affected by today's announcement.



Affected customers will be able to purchase an Air New Zealand seat-only fare for the same route on the same day, schedule permitting, for up to $50 each way.