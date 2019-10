A Jetstar plane that had one engine shut down has landed safely at Auckland Airport.

Flight JQ384 from Palmerston North to Auckland had 47 passengers on board when it suffered a problem with one engine, Jetstar said.

The captain shut down the engine as a precaution.

The plane was certified to safely operate on one engine, the airline said

Fourteen fire trucks were called to the airport just after 1.30pm, before the plane landed safely.