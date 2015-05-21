Jetstar having flight issues in Queenstown due to the weather being 'too hot'

Jetstar say they're having issues with flights at Queenstown Airport due to the hot weather conditions.

Source: 1 NEWS

A Jetstar spokesperson told 1 NEWS it's too hot, and the temperatures have been affecting the way the flight's navigation systems are calibrated.

"Jetstar’s Airbus A320 fleet uses a satellite-linked landing and navigation system known as Required Navigation Performance (RNP) for operations in Queenstown. RNP enables our aircraft to safely navigate the Queenstown terrain," the company told 1 NEWS in a statement.

"One of the limitations of RNP landings into Queenstown airport is that high temperatures can reduce the navigation accuracy. Today’s afternoon temperatures at Queenstown airport were above the RNP threshold."