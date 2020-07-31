Jetstar ‘exceeding expectations’, with domestic schedule up to 90% of pre-pandemic capacity

Jetstar is upping its domestic schedule for August, returning capacity to 90 per cent pre-pandemic levels, up from 60 per cent this month.

The increased number of flights will see Jetstar fly more than 100 return flights per week across six domestic routes.

The airline is also resuming its Wellington to Queenstown flights to catch the peak of the winter season.

Jetstar Group CEO Gareth Evans said people’s demand exceeded expectations.

“We’ve seen a great response from customers, with bookings exceeding our expectations in the first month since we resumed domestic flights in New Zealand.”

It comes as Air New Zealand also reported an increase in demand for domestic flights last week.

The national carrier’s capacity is returning to 70 per cent in August, up from 55 per cent it previously predicted.

Domestic routes via Jetstar in August includes: