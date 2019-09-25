Jetstar confirms it's scrapping regional domestic routes in New Zealand

Jetstar has confirmed it's going ahead with its proposal to withdrawal from regional services in New Zealand.

The airline announced it's plans last month.

Jetstar's chief executive Gareth Evans said the confirmation came after a consultation period with affected employees.

"We've been consulting with our team members over the past few weeks and today we're confirming our proposal to end flying on our regional turboprop routes," Mr Evans said.

The decision to cease its regional Q300 Bombardier services, effective at the end of November, was based regional operations continuing to make a loss, as well as a result of higher costs and a softening of the regional travel market, he said.

"I'd like to thank our regional team members and our loyal regional travellers and stakeholders for all their support. We gave this network a real go over the past four years, but the commercial numbers just don’t stack up to keep operating."

The airline has offered alternative re-employment options to its affected employees. Mr Evans said nearly all have indicated they would like to take up the opportunity to remain with the Qantas Group.

Customers booked on Jetstar regional flights after November 30 are being offered a range of options including a full refund for their cancelled flight or the option to transfer their booking to any of Jetstar’s other available domestic NZ services.

Air New Zealand is also assisting affected customers who have refunded their Jetstar flight with a special fare. Eligible customers can email jqsupport@airnz.co.nz with proof of their affected Jetstar ticket.

The announcement doesn't affect Jetstar's routes between Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch, Dunedin and Queenstown, or its international flights to the Tasman and to Rarotonga.