 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

New Zealand


Jetstar apologises to customers who arrived in Rarotonga without their luggage

share

Kate Nicol-Williams 

1 NEWS Reporter

Jetstar has apologised to passengers who arrived in Rarotonga on a flight from New Zealand and were unaware their luggage had not been sent.

Kiwi eye surgeon Dr Paul Rosser (centre) arrived in Rarotonga unaware his surgical equipment had been offloaded.

Kiwi eye surgeon Dr Paul Rosser (centre) arrived in Rarotonga unaware his surgical equipment had been offloaded.

Source: Supplied

Of the 156 passengers who boarded a flight to Rarotonga on Saturday night (NZT), 38 passengers' bags were not transported.

Phil Boeyan, media adviser for the Australian-owned airline, said in an email the luggage was offloaded as the plane had to carry additional fuel for the forecast weather conditions and still meet weight restrictions.

Mr Boeyan said telling passengers their luggage will be offloaded in advance is not always possible due to the weather conditions changing at any given time.

Dr Paul Rosser was left without his personal luggage as well as his surgical equipment for two days due to the incident.

Source: 1 NEWS

The ophthalmologist is on an annual voluntary mission in the Cook Islands, where he restores the eyesight of locals through cataract surgery.

Dr Rosser said after being asked by a Jetstar staff member to choose which bag he would prefer to be sent the next day when checking in at Auckland Airport, hesaid he was told the off-loading question was for "just-in-case".

He stressed to the staff member both bags were needed as around 10-12 patients would not be able to get cataract surgery for another year if his equipment wasn't with him on the Monday (Rarotonga time), when operating was set to begin, he said.

Dr Rosser discovered his bags hadn't been sent after checking the conveyor belt on arrival in Rarotonga.

"There has been absolutely no communication from the airline whatsoever… and especially in regard to any apology, explanation as to why this occurred, any reparation, or confirmation of when the bags would arrive," he said.

"I had to immediately go to town the following morning to buy various items of clothing, toiletries… as nothing else came with me apart from a computer and book."

Mr Boeyan said urgent delivery of Dr Rosser's bags was arranged yesterday for them to arrive on Monday night.

The other 37 passengers remain without their luggage three days later.

Mr Boeyan said the 'priority' remaining offloaded bags were due to arrive in Rarotonga early Tuesday, local time.

Affected passengers will receive an apology letter and Jetstar will reimburse 'reasonable costs' for essential items if customers put in a claim, he said.

"We always review these incidents to see where we can improve communications with our customers," Mr Boeyan said in the email.

Related

Kate Nicol-Williams

Jetstar ranked 'worst airline' in the world in recent survey

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:50
1
The 22-year-old has been languishing in reserve grade for the past five weeks.

Unwanted Warrior Tui Lolohea granted early release from contract to pursue other clubs

00:23
2
The All Blacks under-20s winger used everything in his kit, including a step, fend and unparalleled speed, to beat the defence.

Watch: Baby Blacks sensation Caleb Clarke carves four Samoan defenders to pieces en route to slick solo try

00:34
3
Lucky for Parker’s trainer, he was wearing protective gear when he took a blow from the heavyweight.

Watch: 'Miss the pad, hit the coach!' Kevin Barry clips intense Joseph Parker round the head after lightning quick jab to the gut

00:31
4
s

Watch: 'I ended up on the ground and she was still standing!' Damian McKenzie flattened by women's rugby star Selica Winiata

00:25
5
Nicola Hedley, known as Nic, has been missing since 2am Sunday, from the Harington Point area.

'We are devastated' - family of Dunedin woman speak of their grief after her body is found

01:53
The law that replaces the Foreshore and Seabed Act has seen a massive claim, which has already been dismissed by the PM.

Massive claim lodged on behalf of all Maori - for all the country's beaches

The law that replaces the Foreshore and Seabed Act has seen a massive claim, which has already been dismissed by the PM.

02:12
The NZ Government has been blindsided by new education reforms in Australia.

Another slap in the face for the spirit of Anzac? Aussie move will see Kiwi uni students pay full tuition fees

The NZ Government has been blindsided by new education reforms in Australia.

00:44
Police hope the videos will encourage victims of sexual assault to come forward.

'Debunk some of the myths' - Rape Crisis welcomes police videos that explain process of reporting sexual assaults

"There's still a lot of stigma regarding talking about sexual assault."

03:18
Our Political Editor assesses the Labour Party list candidates who will contest the general election.

'Labour is regenerating' – Corin Dann gives his thoughts on Labour's list

Our Political Editor assesses the Labour Party list candidates who will contest the general election.


00:32
More than 55,000 workers will benefit after worker Kristine Bartlett argued the case.

'Amazing' day as $2 billion pay equity deal for aged care workers is signed off

More than 55,000 workers will benefit after worker Kristine Bartlett argued the case.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ