Jetstar apologises to customers who arrived in Rarotonga without their luggage

Jetstar has apologised to passengers who arrived in Rarotonga on a flight from New Zealand and were unaware their luggage had not been sent.

Kiwi eye surgeon Dr Paul Rosser (centre) arrived in Rarotonga unaware his surgical equipment had been offloaded. Source: Supplied

Of the 156 passengers who boarded a flight to Rarotonga on Saturday night (NZT), 38 passengers' bags were not transported.

Phil Boeyan, media adviser for the Australian-owned airline, said in an email the luggage was offloaded as the plane had to carry additional fuel for the forecast weather conditions and still meet weight restrictions.

Mr Boeyan said telling passengers their luggage will be offloaded in advance is not always possible due to the weather conditions changing at any given time.

Dr Paul Rosser was left without his personal luggage as well as his surgical equipment for two days due to the incident.

The ophthalmologist is on an annual voluntary mission in the Cook Islands, where he restores the eyesight of locals through cataract surgery.



Dr Rosser said after being asked by a Jetstar staff member to choose which bag he would prefer to be sent the next day when checking in at Auckland Airport, hesaid he was told the off-loading question was for "just-in-case".

He stressed to the staff member both bags were needed as around 10-12 patients would not be able to get cataract surgery for another year if his equipment wasn't with him on the Monday (Rarotonga time), when operating was set to begin, he said.

Dr Rosser discovered his bags hadn't been sent after checking the conveyor belt on arrival in Rarotonga.

"There has been absolutely no communication from the airline whatsoever… and especially in regard to any apology, explanation as to why this occurred, any reparation, or confirmation of when the bags would arrive," he said.



"I had to immediately go to town the following morning to buy various items of clothing, toiletries… as nothing else came with me apart from a computer and book."

Mr Boeyan said urgent delivery of Dr Rosser's bags was arranged yesterday for them to arrive on Monday night.

The other 37 passengers remain without their luggage three days later.

Mr Boeyan said the 'priority' remaining offloaded bags were due to arrive in Rarotonga early Tuesday, local time.

Affected passengers will receive an apology letter and Jetstar will reimburse 'reasonable costs' for essential items if customers put in a claim, he said.