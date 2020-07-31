Jetstar announces it will resume domestic flights this week

Jetstar has announced that it will recommence domestic flights on Thursday after the Government eased restrictions on physical distancing onboard flights.

Source: 1 NEWS

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the changes in requirements today, meaning airlines are no longer required to leave a seat between passengers as a measure to combat the spread of Covid-19.

Masks to stay, but public transport and airlines can now fill seats

Jetstar said last month that they were forced to suspend all of their domestic flights due to this rule, as it had made their operations un-viable.

However, the airline welcomed the easing of the requirement today and confirmed it will resume services on September 17.

Jetstar will resume up to 75 flights on six domestic routes, which is about 60 per cent of its pre-Covid schedule.

Masks will remain mandatory for all passengers on all flights.

Jetstar Group CEO Gareth Evans thanked customers for their patience and support over the past four weeks.

"We're really pleased to get our planes and our people back in the sky, right in time for school holidays so we can help reconnect family and friends across the country," Evans said.

"We also know that our low fares services help to bring more people to the communities we fly to - boosting local economies and creating jobs - which is vital after what has been a tough period for many small businesses and towns.

"New Zealanders love to explore their own back yard – the bounce back in demand following our previous suspension was really strong.

"We know Kiwis are as excited as we are about getting back in the air to visit loved ones or discover a new part of this incredible country."