Jetstar announces airfares from $21 as new domestic flight schedule released

Jetstar has announced airfares from just $21, as the airline has updated its domestic flight schedule which comes into effect on July 1.

Jetstar

According to a statement from Jetstar, the resumption of services will see the airline flying 75 return flights per week to five destinations, returning to approximately 60 per cent of its normal domestic schedule.

Jetstar says: "Customers with bookings on the remaining 40 per cent of flights have been contacted and offered a range of options."

Jetstar Group CEO Gareth Evans has welcomed the move to Alert Level 1, which begins at midnight tonight.

“With a move to Level 1 restrictions across New Zealand, Jetstar is well and truly ready to take off.

“Customers will notice a number of wellbeing initiatives as our flights resume, which have been developed based on best practice medical advice and customer feedback, such as masks and sanitising wipes.

“This is in addition to the measures we already have in place such as extra cleaning and HEPA filters onboard, which remove 99.9 per cent of all particles, including viruses."

Jetstar’s New Zealand domestic schedule from 1 July includes:

• Auckland to Christchurch (24 weekly return flights)

• Auckland to Dunedin (3 return weekly flights)

• Auckland to Wellington (27 return weekly flights)

• Auckland to Queenstown (14 return weekly flights)

• Christchurch to Wellington (7 return weekly flights)

Jetstar’s sale runs from today until Wednesday June 10 at 23:59 and includes the following fares.

• Auckland to Wellington from $21

• Auckland to Christchurch from $21

• Christchurch to Wellington from $32

• Auckland to Dunedin from $45

• Auckland to Queenstown from $48

Today, Air New Zealand General Manager Customer Experience Nikki Goodman says Alert Level 1 will mark a return to normal with regards to domestic flying for the national carrier.

“Social distancing is no longer a requirement, unaccompanied minors will once again be able to travel domestically, and customers will be able to travel around New Zealand again with pets as checked baggage," Ms Goodman says.

The airline plans to operate around 55 per cent of its usual domestic capacity (compared to pre-Covid-19 levels) from July and August.