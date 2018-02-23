Jetstar accidentally charges New Zealander of the Year over booking mistake

New Zealander of the year Kristine Bartlett was asked by Jetstar Airline to pay $232.50 extra for a flight booking mistake.

Source: 1 NEWS

Stuff reported Ms Bartlett went to catch her flight home on Friday after the award night, to find she had booked her return flights for a month ahead.

She was informed her flight wasn't until March 23.

The flight change cost her $232.50 in addition to the $99 flight.

Ms Bartlett is an aged care worker who fought for the rights of over 55,000 of her female peers, Bartlett undertook a 5 year campaign which included 3 court cases.

Jetstar told Stuff it had actually had a policy to let customers change flights in February for free as the days lined up the same as in March, making mistakes more likely.