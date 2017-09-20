Jet fuel starts to arrive in Auckland from Marsden Point

The first batch of jet fuel is flowing through the repaired Marsden Point pipeline and is due to reach Auckland Airport by Tuesday.

Energy and Resources Minister Judith Collins says the new section of pipeline has been welded, certified and pressurised, but the fuel will need about 30 hours to settle once it reaches the Wiri terminal in South Auckland.

"It is expected to be ready to load on planes from the early hours of Tuesday morning," she said.

"While great progress has been made on restoring supply through the pipeline, government and industry are continuing to work tirelessly to ensure fuel is still getting where it needs to be."

Three trucks are going between Marsden Point and Auckland Airport twice daily, with five trucks expected on the road tomorrow, Ms Collins said.

More than 140,000 litres of jet fuel was trucked to Auckland Airport yesterday, with 151,000 litres expected to arrivet today.