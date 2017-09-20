 

Jet fuel crisis: Immigration NZ extends visas expiring because of cancelled flights

Immigration New Zealand will issue free electronic visas to people whose visas are expiring because of cancelled flights during the jet fuel crisis.

Energy Minister Judith Collins says free electronic visas will be issued and the government is also getting fuel moving to Auckland Airport.
Source: 1 NEWS

Airlines are operating with only 30 per cent of their normal supplies since a pipeline carrying jet fuel to Auckland Airport from a refinery in Marsden Point in Northland was damaged last Thursday.

Having cancelled 30 domestic and trans-Tasman flights since Sunday, Air New Zealand says 3000 more travellers will be affected by cancellations today and 6000 more by schedule changes.

Energy MInister Judith Collins says Immigration New Zealand is providing advice to clients whose New Zealand visas are at risk of expiring due to cancellations or postponements. 

"Any people whose visas are due to expire will be given an electronic visa free of charge," Ms Collins said at a press conference at Auckland Airport this afternoon.

A joint industry-government group announced by Ms Collins convened in Auckland this morning to oversee the restoration of jet fuel supplies into Auckland Airport.

It includes oil companies, Air NZ, Auckland Transport, the Defence Force, and government departments.

That's in addition to assistance from the Defence Force in delivering fuel around the country and a call for civil servants to delay non-essential flights.

Goff says those in charge of supplying fuel to Auckland need to do much better.
Source: Breakfast

"The Government is moving on several fronts in transport to do everything possible to improve supply," Ms Collins said. 

"We are making it easier for carriers to get overweight permits so tankers can safely carry more fuel."

The New Zealand Transport Agency has created a team specifically for this event which is working with industry in getting the required permits," she said. 

"Importantly, certain checks are still required to ensure the routes cause minimal disruption to the roading network. This is being worked out as quickly as possibly to get more fuel trucks moving."

HMNZS Endeavour will set sail for Marsden Point at 11am tomorrow to assist in the movement of fuel.

The Defence Force is also offering the fuel industry the use of trucks and drivers and is currently finalising logistics, the Minister said.

Auckland Airport chief executive Adrian Littlewood said about eight days standard usage of aviation fuel was stored at the airport when the pipeline leak happened.

Officials said with the rationing, this becomes up to about 20 days supply.

