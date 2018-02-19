 

Jessica Mutch named TVNZ's new political editor

Senior 1 NEWS reporter Jessica Mutch has been appointed TVNZ's new political editor.

Mutch takes on the role from Corin Dann, who concludes his tenure tonight, presenting his final poll for 1 NEWS at Six.

Dann will host current affairs show, Q+A, when the programme returns to TVNZ 1 in March.

Mutch brings substantial experience to the role, having interviewed many of New Zealand's political figures throughout her time as a presenter for Q+A and a political reporter for 1 NEWS.

Mutch was based in the press gallery for eight years, and also worked as TVNZ's deputy political editor, before moving to London as TVNZ's foreign correspondent in Europe.

"Corin has left very big shoes to fill," Mutch said.

"The role of political editor is a huge challenge and responsibility and I can't wait to get into it.

"I've been privileged to report on news stories from across New Zealand and all over the world over this last decade with 1 NEWS and with Q+A.

"I'm now looking forward to returning to the press gallery team at a time where we are seeing a sea-change in New Zealand politics."

Mutch will be based in Wellington and will begin her new position on March 26th.

