Jessica Mutch McKay: NZ First on 'extremely shaky ground' following Northland seat poll result

New Zealand first is on “extremely shaky ground”, following Shane Jones’ poll results for the Northland seat yesterday, says 1 NEWS political editor Jessica Mutch McKay.

The Q+A Colmar Brunton poll showed the NZ First MP polling third behind National’s Matt King, and Labour’s Willow-Jean Prime.

Meanwhile, July's 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll showed NZ First sitting at just 2 per cent for the party vote.

Mutch McKay says if Shane Jones could win the seat, it would mean the party wouldn't need to get the crucial 5 per cent party vote in the upcoming September election.

"They’re looking like they’re on extremely shaky ground at the moment and I think they know that.

"They’re going to have to work really, really hard if they want to claw back that five per cent they need."

The weekend's poll results saw Mr Jones receive 15 per cent behind Mr King at 46 per cent and Ms Prime at 31 per cent.