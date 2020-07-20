Jessica Mutch McKay: National 'desperately trying to hold themselves together' as latest 'disaster' hits

1 NEWS Political Editor Jessica Mutch McKay says the National Party is "desperately trying to hold themselves together" following another "disaster" today.

Earlier today, National Party MP Andrew Falloon announced his resignation from Parliament at the upcoming election. Later, a source told 1 NEWS it was believed he sent pornographic material to a 19-year-old woman.



Police told 1 NEWS, they "conducted an investigation after receiving a report of an individual sending an unsolicited image. The investigation determined it did not meet the threshold for prosecution. As such, no further action will be taken."

National leader Judith Collins said she was "advised of an issue relating to Andrew late on Friday afternoon".

"We have dealt with it this morning," Ms Collins said. "Andrew is suffering from significant mental health issues and his privacy, and that of his family, must be respected."

The original statement sent out by Mr Falloon stated he was resigning due to mental health reasons after a close friend of his committed suicide.

Mutch McKay says Mr Falloon has returned home from Parliament to deal with the fallout of the revelations both "politically and personally".

"For Judith Collins, this is her sixth day in the job and third resignation," Mutch McKay said on 1 NEWS at 6pm.

"Tomorrow [Tuesday] was meant to be all about Judith Collins going up against Jacinda Ardern for the first time in the debating chamber."

Mutch McKay went on to say: "It's been disaster after disaster for National and they're desperately trying to hold themselves together just a few weeks out from the election."

The matter came to light after The Prime Minister's office confirmed Jacinda Ardern received correspondence about Mr Falloon last week.

It was then revealed National got the correspondence from the Prime Minister's Office after 4pm on Friday night and it was the first National had heard of it, 1 NEWS understands.

The Prime Minister was asked about the correspondence at her post-Cabinet press conference today.

She said she was advised of the “general nature” of it, but was not told the identity of the person who sent the correspondence or which MP it was about.

“My office dealt with it appropriately… Now it sits where it needs to sit, with the National Party,” she said.

Ms Ardern thought there was a 48-hour turnaround from when it was received by the Prime Minister’s office to when it was passed onto National leader Judith Collins.

Mr Falloon is the 13th National MP to announce they won't be standing in September's election, with the decision coming after high-profile MPs Amy Adams and Nikki Kaye said last week they wouldn't stand again.

Two weeks ago, National MP Hamish Walker admitted to being the source of the Covid-19 patient detail leak, with former leader Todd Muller stepping down shortly thereafter.