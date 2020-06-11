TODAY |

Jeremy Wells teaches famous artists how to model their designer underwear for charity

Source:  1 NEWS

Each year, more Kiwis die from bowel cancer than from breast and prostate cancer combined.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Bum Huggers range of underpants feature unique designs. Source: Seven Sharp

With that in mind, some of our best known artists have joined forces for a fundraiser, called Bum Huggers, to combat the disease.

The initiative is selling underwear featuring designs from Dick Frizell, Misery, Shane Hansen, Ruby Jones, Michel Tuffery and Flox.

Seven Sharp sent Jeremy Wells along to a photoshoot featuring the artists wearing their creative underwear in a bid to teach them a thing or two about how to sell their wares.

Having once been a Farmers model himself, Jeremy insisted he has the experience needed to strike a pose that will get the fundraiser off on the right foot.

Watch the results in the video above and click here for more information on the Bum Huggers range.

