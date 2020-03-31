Jeremy Wells, Grant Elliott bond over exercise, memories of 2015 Cricket World Cup from the comfort of their own garage

Seven Sharp's Jeremy Wells caught up with former Black Cap star Grant Elliott - remotely - over some light exercise

Your playlist will load after this ad

Between sets the man commonly known as "The Hairy Javelin" reflected on the moment which sent New Zealand sports fans into a frenzy.

Last week marked five years from the day that Elliot crushed a six into the stands of Eden Park to secure New Zealand's place in the 2015 Cricket World Cup final.

It is a moment that will go down in Kiwi sporting history.

Elliott also touched on the importance of exercise to the mental health of Kiwis, particularly at a time when New Zealanders are strictly house bound.

“The main thing is more around mental health I reckon and I think were seeing that now," he said.