Jeremy Wells goes speed dating with National's Steven Joyce – 'The mind boggles'

As the race to replace Bill English as the top dog in the National Party heats up, Seven Sharp's Jeremy Wells is on a mission to speed date the five candidates in a bid to find out more about them.

Tonight he went on a date with National's "minister for everything" Steven Joyce.

Wells couldn't resist asking about the infamous Waitangi Day incident involving Joyce and a "fake appendage" that was thrown at him.

"Do you ever wonder what happened to that appendage?" Wells asked.

"I can't say it has ever crossed my mind," Joyce replied with a straight face.

After not being able to nail Joyce down on whether he sleeps in the nude or not, Wells asked him what he considers to be his best feature.

"I like to think that I am a reasonable friendly human being that cares for people," Joyce replied.