Jeremy Wells confirmed as Seven Sharp co-host with Hilary Barry

Presenter and radio host Jeremy Wells will join Hilary Barry as Seven Sharp's newest co-host when the programme returns at 7pm next Monday, February 5.

Hilary Barry and Jeremy Wells. Source: 1 NEWS

Barry's addition to the presenting line-up was announced earlier this month with Wells' new role confirmed early this afternoon.

"It's nice to be a part of a grown up, credible, ratings juggernaut rather than the low rating, late night schedule fillers I'm usually involved in," Wells said in a statement.

"I'll be leaning heavily on Hilary's intelligence, professionalism and pronunciation to get me through."

Wells, who currently hosts Radio Hauraki's Breakfast Show with Matt Heath, previously hosted Eating Media Lunch on TV2.

Wells and Barry replace Mike Hosking and Toni Street, who left the show after 2017's final episode, after a three year run.

In a statement, 1 NEWS said that while Wells and Barry would bring their own presenting style to Seven Sharp, the programme would continue to tackle subjects close to New Zealander's hearts - telling powerful personal stories and introducing uniquely New Zealand characters.

Barry said she was looking forward to the partnership.

"The Seven Sharp team is one of the best in the business and I can't wait to be part of the family and who better to share the desk with than someone as hilarious and talented as Jeremy Wells.

"I think we're going to have a lot of fun."

Alongside the new hosts, Seven Sharp's 2018 season will also feature a revamped set, updated music and refreshed graphics.

Seven Sharp is New Zealand's most watched weeknight news and current affairs programme, with an average audience of 449,949.