 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Jeremy Wells confirmed as Seven Sharp co-host with Hilary Barry

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Presenter and radio host Jeremy Wells will join Hilary Barry as Seven Sharp's newest co-host when the programme returns at 7pm next Monday, February 5.

Hilary Barry and Jeremy Wells

Hilary Barry and Jeremy Wells.

Source: 1 NEWS

Barry's addition to the presenting line-up was announced earlier this month with Wells' new role confirmed early this afternoon.

"It's nice to be a part of a grown up, credible, ratings juggernaut rather than the low rating, late night schedule fillers I'm usually involved in," Wells said in a statement.

"I'll be leaning heavily on Hilary's intelligence, professionalism and pronunciation to get me through."

Wells, who currently hosts Radio Hauraki's Breakfast Show with Matt Heath, previously hosted Eating Media Lunch on TV2.

Wells and Barry replace Mike Hosking and Toni Street, who left the show after 2017's final episode, after a three year run.

In a statement, 1 NEWS said that while Wells and Barry would bring their own presenting style to Seven Sharp, the programme would continue to tackle subjects close to New Zealander's hearts - telling powerful personal stories and introducing uniquely New Zealand characters.

Barry said she was looking forward to the partnership.

"The Seven Sharp team is one of the best in the business and I can't wait to be part of the family and who better to share the desk with than someone as hilarious and talented as Jeremy Wells.

"I think we're going to have a lot of fun."

Alongside the new hosts, Seven Sharp's 2018 season will also feature a revamped set, updated music and refreshed graphics.

Seven Sharp is New Zealand's most watched weeknight news and current affairs programme, with an average audience of 449,949.


Related

Media

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Hilary Barry and Jeremy Wells

Jeremy Wells confirmed as Seven Sharp co-host with Hilary Barry

01:36
2
Some areas are forecast to reach over 33C today.

Your region's forecast: Scorching one day, a deluge the next, as Tropical Cyclone Fehi prepares to strike

3
Cockatoo (file picture).

Cocky cockatoo takes luxury cruise around NZ after being denied entry


00:26
4
Auckland University Physicist Nicholas Rattenbury explains why the moon will look red tonight.

Lunar super-moon eclipse's 'dusky red' colour tonight the product of physics

5
Jacinda Ardern yesterday announced her government would be scrapping the targets brought in by National.

Live stream: Bill English sets out National's vision for New Zealand in first major speech of 2018

Hilary Barry and Jeremy Wells

Jeremy Wells confirmed as Seven Sharp co-host with Hilary Barry

Presenter and radio host Jeremy Wells will front Seven Sharp with Hilary Barry when the programme returns to TVNZ1 at 7pm this coming Monday.

NZ Air Force 'secret agent' convicted of stealing sensitive info and possessing methamphetamine

The Air Force corporal used his security pass to commit three burglaries.


01:36
Some areas are forecast to reach over 33C today.

Your region's forecast: Scorching one day, a deluge the next, as Tropical Cyclone Fehi prepares to strike

Temperatures are poised to drop by 20 degrees in some areas in the next 24 hours.

00:24
Ms Kaye says she had not been contacted by other caucus MPs over a leadership change.

Nikki Kaye denies she'll challenge Bill English but another National MP admits there's been 'some talk'

Speculation has been swirling today around the future of Bill English, ahead of a major speech this afternoon.

00:54
Mr Bishop, the Hutt South MP, says Mr English “has my 100 per cent support”.

'I'm focused on leading National back into government' - Bill English moves to shut down media speculation of leadership rumblings

Mr English is due to give a major speech this afternoon.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 