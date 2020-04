With Tuesday's drop back to Alert Level 3 creeping closer by the day, a much loved facet of Kiwi life will be able to thrive once again: Takeaways.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Over the past month, we've had no KFC, no pizza, no curries, no Thai and so on.

With our junk food cravings at an all-time high, Seven Sharps' Jeremy Wells hit the streets (while observing physical distancing) to see where Kiwis will go first.