Jenny-May Clarkson offers ear to Māori wāhine struggling with te reo

Jenny-May Clarkson is offering her support to Breakfast viewer struggling with learning te reo.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Breakfast host got emotional on Monday morning when reading the woman's feedback on air.

"I just wanted to kōrero about my fear to speak te reo Māori," the viewer, named as Tracey, wrote into the show. "I'm a 57-year-old Māori wāhine who has spent my whole life trying to learn te reo and I feel like an absolute loser because I can't and I haven't succeeded."

A tearful Clarkson told the reader it was called "language trauma", when responding live on air.

"It is a thing, it is not your fault and if you need to speak to me then I'm here to speak to you," she said.

"But carry on on that journey because, yeah, it is a beautiful journey and one that it's a lot of hard work but one that'll you'll never regret. So Tracey, call me, I'm here for you, here for you."

Her message comes as New Zealand celebrates Te Wiki o te Reo Māori 2021 (Māori Language Week).

Three non-Māori guests, Air NZ pilot Kiran Parbhu and Taranaki farmers Jane and Damian Roper, earlier on Breakfast shared their journey in learning the language and culture.