Jenny Craig defends stance as essential service despite public criticism

Weight-loss company Jenny Craig is defending its decision to continue operating during the lockdown, following public criticism from one of its own regional managers.

By Te Awina Hurihanganui of rnz.co.nz

Several of the company's employees have been touch with E tū Union to express their frustration at the company for continuing to operate and claiming it is an essential service.

The company has since defended itself saying they strongly believe it is an essential service.

"Our strong view is that our business falls within the New Zealand Government's category of Fast Moving Consumer Goods, providing frozen ready to cook meals as well as dry foods for consumption.

"Currently, we are supplying 12,000 members across New Zealand with around 340,000 meals, per month. While we are known to operate in the weight loss space, we are also a food-based business providing ready to cook meals which are both healthy and convenient for our members."

The company listed other food-delivery companies which it said provided the same service as them, and were still allowed to operate, including Fed, the Village Kitchen, the Food Company and My Food Bag

"Delivery of prepared meals that are pre-cooked are the same as takeaways and are not covered," according to MBIE.

However, Jenny Craig said in a statement it did not fall under the 'takeaway' category.

"Jenny Craig is not and has never been a 'takeaway operation'. We do not have a commercial kitchen at our centers nor do we have employees cooking food at any of our premises. Our food is stored at our local warehouses or suppliers and shipped to centers for picking and packing by our employees.

"The purpose of the above commentary, in our view, is to prevent restaurants, fast food chains (such as Dominos) as well as delivery companies similar to Uber Eats (who pick up food from a number of restaurants for delivery) from operating.

"We appreciate that the sale of fresh cooked food for immediate consumption is prohibited in Alert Level 4. However, Jenny Craig does not fall within this category."

The company said it had approached both MPI and MBIE for further clarity on whether or not it could operate, saying it was advised by an MBIE staff member any emails to the Ministry took at least five days turnaround due to the volume of queries it was receiving.