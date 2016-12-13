 

Jemaine Clement goes toe-to-toe on Twitter with celebrity Trump supporter Scott Baio

A Twitter row between Kiwi actor Jemaine Clement and a celebrity Trump supporter got personal overnight.

Clement jokingly claims he rewrote his fellow Kiwi's jokes for his character the giant crab Tamatoa in Moana.

The Flight of the Conchords star's exchange with Scott Baio, comparing the US actor's support for President Donald Trump to the "worst Italian-German pairing since 1945" came after Fox News shared a quote from the actor who played Chachi on Happy Days.

"The 'tolerant people' are the most vicious, violent, intolerant people I've ever seen," Baio was quoted by Fox News.

Baio responded to Clement's comments by calling him an "angry snowflake", a term supporters of Mr Trump have labelled his opponents. 

The battle quickly turned away from Mr Trump, becoming personal. 

"Bless you, Chachi. I hope your long battle with puberty is over by the time you hit 60," Clement wrote to Baio.

Clement also made a reference to Baio's 1980s Happy Days character telling him "sit on it, Chachi".

"That's all you've got Kiwi? Bet you live with a lot of sheep," Baio responded.

Clement also shared a photo of Baio posing with Mr Trump next to an image of Adolf Hitler next to the Second World War leader of the Italian Fascist Party, Benito Mussolini.

"Were you guys going for this? Lets do a Germans and Italians back together again thing," wrote Clement. 

Clement also told his fans that he got involved in the row because he "thinks these things are important" and "it gives me joy to annoy racists."

Baio has been an avid support of Mr Trump through his presidential campaign, even speaking at the opening night of the Republican National Convention last year.

He also told Fox in an interview last year that Barack Obama was "either dumb, a Muslim, or a Muslim sympathiser, and I don't think he's dumb."

