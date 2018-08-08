Jay-Jay Feeney's taxi driver groping case ends in hung jury

Police in New York City say they're in contact with the possible mother of a baby boy found floating in the East River in an area popular with tourists near the Brooklyn Bridge.

In a statement released today, police said the 36-year-old woman filed a domestic incident report with the department yesterday.

Police believe the child's father fled to southeast Asia.

A tourist from Oklahoma first noticed the baby late Sunday afternoon. Her husband waded into shallow water near the Manhattan shoreline, retrieved the baby and started CPR.

He said the diaper-clad baby wasn't breathing and showed no pulse.