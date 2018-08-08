Jay-Jay Feeney's taxi driver groping case ends in hung jury

The trial of a taxi driver who allegedly groped radio host Jay-Jay Feeney has resulted in a hung jury.
Feeney posted on her Facebook page last October how she was taking a taxi home, when Baljeet Singh allegedly groped her breasts.
The More FM drive host said she reported the incident to the police after public pressure.
Singh's trial for the alleged indecent assault began on Monday before Judge Nevin Dawson and a jury.
Singh had entered a not guilty plea.
Today, the jury of 12 were unable to reach a majority verdict after deliberating for more than five hours, Stuff reports.
Singh was bailed and will return to court in a fortnight when the Crown will decide if it is seeking another trial.