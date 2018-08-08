 

Jay-Jay Feeney's taxi driver groping case ends in hung jury

The trial of a taxi driver who allegedly groped radio host Jay-Jay Feeney has resulted in a hung jury.

Feeney posted on her Facebook page last October how she was taking a taxi home, when Baljeet Singh allegedly groped her breasts.

The More FM drive host said she reported the incident to the police after public pressure.

Singh's trial for the alleged indecent assault began on Monday before Judge Nevin Dawson and a jury.

Singh had entered a not guilty plea.

Today, the jury of 12 were unable to reach a majority verdict after deliberating for more than five hours, Stuff reports.

Singh was bailed and will return to court in a fortnight when the Crown will decide if it is seeking another trial. 

Jay-Jay Feeney. Source: More FM
Police closer to solving case of baby found dead in water near New York bridge

Associated Press
Police in New York City say they're in contact with the possible mother of a baby boy found floating in the East River in an area popular with tourists near the Brooklyn Bridge.

In a statement released today, police said the 36-year-old woman filed a domestic incident report with the department yesterday.

Police believe the child's father fled to southeast Asia.

A tourist from Oklahoma first noticed the baby late Sunday afternoon. Her husband waded into shallow water near the Manhattan shoreline, retrieved the baby and started CPR.

He said the diaper-clad baby wasn't breathing and showed no pulse.

A medical examiner has not yet determined how the boy, about 8 months old, died. Police say he showed no signs of trauma.

manhattan seen from the manhattan bridge
Manhattan skyline, New York (file picture). Source: istock.com
1 NEWS
Four teenagers have been identified as allegedly being involved in the shooting of a leopard seal on a Northland beach late last month.

The protected seal was shot in the face as it lay on a Dargaville beach, near Glinks Gully, sometime between late Friday and early Saturday on July 27/28.

Police say four boys, two aged 16 and two aged 15 will be referred to Youth Aid over the incident.

A conservation group had offered a $5000 reward for information on those responsible for the death of the leopard seal on the beach near Te Kopuru.

Police say they hope this serves as a notice that they will not tolerate this type of cruel and reckless behaviour.

Leopard seals hold a protected status under the Wildlife Act and Marine Mammals Act, and those responsible for the seal's death could face up to two years' imprisonment or a fine of up to $250,000, Sea Shepherd said.

Source: Department of Conservation / Brent Tandy
