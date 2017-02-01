Jason Gunn told to rest after heart attack, vows to 'never take life for granted'

Radio personality Jason Gunn has been prescribed "total rest" as he recovers from Tuesday's heart attack.

Gunn suffered the attack while at the gym, an experience he described as the "scariest day of my life".

In a statement released by the Canterbury Health Board on his behalf, he said his family were "very grateful" for all the messages of support they had been sent since the news went public yesterday.

They were also thankful for the medical care he had received.

He was making an "excellent recovery" in Christchurch Hospital, but needed total rest over the coming weeks.

"I still haven't completely got my head around the fact I've had a major heart attack," he said.