Japanese vehicles targeted by MPI for stink bugs

The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) is targeting vehicles and machinery from Japan in an effort to reduce the risk of stink bugs arriving in New Zealand.

A brown marmorated stink bug. Source: Alpsdake/Wikimedia Commons

MPI has introduced new measures to reduce the risk of brown marmorated stink bugs by requiring all used vehicles to undergo inspection and cleaning at an MPI-approved facility in Japan prior to export.

Any used machinery will require certification proving it has undergone cleaning by an appropriate provider, says MPI biosecurity and environment manager Paul Hallett.

"The move is the result of an unprecedented spike in the number of stink bugs arriving at the border from Japan in bulk carriers," he said.

"Nearly 95 per cent of used vehicles from Japan already go through approved facilities designed to eliminate the risk of biosecurity threats like seeds and hitchhiking organisms such as Asian gypsy moth.

"The requirement will now be compulsory for all imports."

MPI has already increased the level of inspection of arriving carriers and their cargo, including the use of fogging with insecticide to flush out any insects out of confined spaces.