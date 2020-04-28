TODAY |

Japanese giant Asahi buys Auckland-based Allpress Espresso

Japanese drinks giant Asahi has added coffee to its beverage menu with the purchase of Auckland-based Allpress Espresso.

Asahi's New Zealand chief executive Andrew Campbell said the purchase, for an undisclosed price, was a good fit for its local business and filled a gap in its broad offering.

"We've been impressed by their premium branding, commitment to flavour, quality customer service and track record of growth."

Allpress was founded in 1986 by Aucklander Michael Allpress and sells roasted coffee beans, coffee concentrate, and canned iced black coffee about 1500 cafes, restaurants and food service businesses, with another 500 wholesale customers.

It's expanded to Australia, Singapore, Japan, and the UK.

Asahi's local brands include Vodka Cruiser, Woodstock, Asahi Super Dry, Sommersby Cider, and Boundary Road beers, along with a range of non-alcoholic drinks including Charlie's, Phoenix Organics, and Juicy Lucy. It also owns the Independent Liquor distribution business.

In Australia its assets include Carlton and United Breweries, and it also distributes the Treasury Wine Estates portfolio of wines.

Campbell said Allpress had been looking for a buyer for the business, but he would stay on as a brand "ambassador".

