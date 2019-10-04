TODAY |

Japanese artist gifts giant origami-inspired sculpture to Christchurch in wake of terrorist attack

Jordan Oppert
1 NEWS Reporter
1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
Terrorism
Jordan Oppert
Arts and Culture

A Japanese artist has gifted a giant timber origami-inspired sculpture to the people of Christchurch following the terrorist attack on March 15.

Kazu Nakagawa has had to fundraise $40,000 to get it to the Garden City via a flat deck truck from Waiheke Island.

His sculpture, called Ka Mua Ka Muri, means to “look back in order to move forward”. 

The work is 3.6 metres high and 3.8 metres wide, made of New Zealand cypress.

Mr Nakagawa hopes the gift will offer a point of reflection.

“This can be something that make people realise that connection we all have, people to people, community to community,” he said.

His artwork is part of a wider exhibition that kicks off in Christchurch this weekend called Scape. 

It’s an annual public art festival that runs for six weeks, featuring more than 14 artworks located at tourist hotspots around the city.

‘Ka Mua Ka Muri’ is one of two permanent artworks this year. 

Scape’s directors will work alongside the Christchurch City Council to find a permanent location for Mr Nakagawa’s sculpture at the end of the festival.

Your playlist will load after this ad

It was an easy decision for Kazu Nakagawa. But fundraising $40,000 and getting it there was a lot harder. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
Terrorism
Jordan Oppert
Arts and Culture
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:07
Police investigating broad daylight brawl on Auckland road
2
Supermarket chain partners with Griffins to bring back Girl Guide biscuits
3
Startling video shows SH4 in central North Island torn and buckled following slip
4
Gary Lineker backs down on All Blacks' haka comments after John Campbell calls him out on Twitter
5
Students occupy Auckland Uni building, calling for vice chancellor's resignation over white supremacy on campus
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

NZ Transport Agency warns parents over unsafe child safety seats

Photos: Celebrations as 300th rare rowi kiwi chick hatches at West Coast Wildlife Centre
00:33

Pope expected to announce resignation of New Zealand-based bishop tonight

Turangi petrol station killer, convicted after 30 years in high-profile cold case, has died