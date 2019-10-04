Japanese artist gifts giant origami-inspired sculpture to Christchurch in wake of terrorist attack

A Japanese artist has gifted a giant timber origami-inspired sculpture to the people of Christchurch following the terrorist attack on March 15.

Kazu Nakagawa has had to fundraise $40,000 to get it to the Garden City via a flat deck truck from Waiheke Island.

His sculpture, called Ka Mua Ka Muri, means to “look back in order to move forward”.

The work is 3.6 metres high and 3.8 metres wide, made of New Zealand cypress.

Mr Nakagawa hopes the gift will offer a point of reflection.

“This can be something that make people realise that connection we all have, people to people, community to community,” he said.

His artwork is part of a wider exhibition that kicks off in Christchurch this weekend called Scape.

It’s an annual public art festival that runs for six weeks, featuring more than 14 artworks located at tourist hotspots around the city.

‘Ka Mua Ka Muri’ is one of two permanent artworks this year.