January set to be the hottest in a century

The hot weather is here to stay as parts of New Zealand are expected to exceed 30C, with January tracking to be the hottest month since records started in 1909.

Summer (file picture). Source: 1 NEWS

The mean temperature for January is 19.85C, beating the current record temperature of 19.6C in February 1998, according to NIWA figures.

The warm weather is expected to persist for the rest of the month, with NIWA forecasting temperatures of 33C in Gisborne, and Christchurch expected to hit 30C today.

"The temperature difference from average is expected to really spike across NZ, especially in the South Island from this weekend into early next week," NIWA posted on social media.

The weather organisation said they would be keeping a close-eye on temperatures to see if they exceeded the record.

Temperatures are expected to reach the mid-30's in Central Otago by the end of the month, and a tropical storm is expected to hit at the beginning of February.