Jami-Lee Ross tweets pics of Simon Bridges and Chinese '$100k donor' as MP accuses National Party leader of electoral fraud

The outgoing National MP for Botany, Jami-Lee Ross, has followed through on his pledge to release photos of party leader Simon Bridges and a Chinese businessman who Mr Ross says made a $100,000 donation which Mr Ross claims he was told to cover up.

It's the latest development in a row that has seen Mr Ross today quit as a National MP, forcing a by-election in his Botany electorate, after Mr Bridges yesterday named him as the leaker of his travel expenses.

National MPs today voted unanimously to expel Jami-Lee Ross from caucus, but Mr Ross announced his resignation while the caucus was still meeting to discuss his future.

"I said this morning I would release pictures relating to the May events I outlined. The following pictures are of Simon Bridges at a private dinner on 14 May. I was also there," Mr Ross tweeted, along with photos of Mr Bridges and Chinese businessman Zhang Yikun standing and sitting together.

In another tweet Mr Ross wrote: "It was at this fundraiser on 21 May that Simon Bridges was offered the $100k donation. He called me later that evening with instructions to collect the funds. I was not in attendance."

In an explosive media conference earlier today, Mr Ross lashed out at at Mr Bridges, saying, "I believe Simon Bridges is a corrupt politician."

He said that on Monday May 14 this year, he attended a dinner with Simon Bridges at the home of a wealthy Chinese businessman, Zhang Yikun.

Mr Ross said the following week Mr Bridges called him after a fundraiser saying he had been offered a $100,000 donation from the same wealthy businessman.

Mr Ross alleged Mr Bridges did not want the donation to be public, and asked Mr Ross to split it into smaller donations so it wouldn't have to be declared.

"I duly carried out Simon Bridges' wish."

Mr Ross also said he had a recorded conversation with Mr Bridges about the alleged events and would go to police tomorrow alleging electoral fraud.

In a news conference shortly afterwards, Mr Bridges dismissed the claims as "baseless", and encouraged Mr Ross to report the matter to the police.

'I have done absolutely nothing wrong," Mr Bridges said, but would not directly address Mr Ross' allegation.