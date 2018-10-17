Jami-Lee Ross releases text messages with National Party general manager about donation

Jami-Lee Ross and the National Party have both released text messages between Mr Ross and National Party general manager Greg Hamilton.

Mr Ross says the messages related to what he claims was a donation of $100,000. National Party president Peter Goodfellow quickly released a statement denying the donation.

"There has been speculation that we have received a $100,000 donation, there was no such donation. The Botany Electorate of the National Party received 8 donations, and Mr Ross declared eight donations to us."