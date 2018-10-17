 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Jami-Lee Ross releases text messages with National Party general manager about donation

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Politics

Jami-Lee Ross and the National Party have both released text messages between Mr Ross and National Party general manager Greg Hamilton. 

Mr Ross says the messages related to what he claims was a donation of $100,000. National Party president Peter Goodfellow quickly released a statement denying the donation.

Families are usually off limits for political attacks.
Source: 1 NEWS

"There has been speculation that we have received a $100,000 donation, there was no such donation. The Botany Electorate of the National Party received 8 donations, and Mr Ross declared eight donations to us."

The National Party also released the text messages, writing the conversation happened on one day over 34 minutes.

An overview: The feud between rogue MP Jami-Lee Ross and National leader Simon Bridges

Topics
New Zealand
Politics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Police car generic.
Hamilton father finds man holding knife to 3-year-old
2
Chiefs' Brad Weber, dejected following their loss during the Investec Super Rugby Semi-Final match, Hurricanes v Chiefs at Westpac Stadium, Wellington, New Zealand. 30th July 2016. © Copyright Photo: Grant Down / www.photosport.nz
Dejected Brad Weber called All Blacks after missing 51-man squad - 'I thought I was a decent chance'
3
Ms Pugh, the MP referred to as ‘f*****g useless’ on the recording by National’s Simon Bridges, asked the deputy Prime Minister to apologise.
Winston Peters' verbal jab at National's Maureen Pugh in Parliament was 'not an offensive comment,' Speaker says
4
The pilot was killed as well as two DOC workers on board.
'Our hearts go out to the families,' says DOC after triple-fatal Wanaka helicopter crash
5
Tūpuna Maunga Authority
Unwanted walking track carved on sacred pā site in South Auckland
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:08
The man was said to be glad when a local surf club went to his aid about 100m from shore.

Tauranga man tries to escape police on sea ski, ends up being rescued by surf club
Party leader Simon Bridges describes list MP Maureen Pugh as "f***ing useless".

An overview: The feud between rogue MP Jami-Lee Ross and National leader Simon Bridges

Home heating a persistent problem for air pollution, according to NZ report
The scene of a helicopter crash near Wanaka.

'An absolute tragedy' - three people dead after helicopter crash near Wanaka