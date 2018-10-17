Jami-Lee Ross releases audio of conversation with Simon Bridges

Jami Lee Ross has released a recording of a phone call he had with National Party leader Simon Bridges around a $100,000 donation to National from Chinese businessman Zhang Yikun.

Yesterday Mr Ross alleged Mr Bridges told him to cover up the $100,00 donation. Mr Bridges denies the allegations.

In the recording released today, Mr Ross says, "you know at [the] Paul Goldsmith function you saw those two Chinese guys?

"You had dinner at their home?"

"Yes," says Mr Bridges.

"They talked to you about a $100,000 donation that is now in," says Mr Ross.

"Fantastic," says Mr Bridges.

Mr Ross asks Mr Bridges what he would like done with the money, as it was sitting in a Botany electorate account.

"Yeah that's good," says Mr Bridges. He then goes on to talk about advertising.

Earlier today, Mr Ross told media he did not have evidence to back up his allegations that National leader asked him to break up a $100,000 donation. Simon Bridges denies all allegations.

Police confirmed Mr Ross made a complaint regarding the disclosure of political donations.

"While we will not put a timeframe on how long this will take, we can say that this will be progressed as quickly as the information presented to us allows," a statement said.

It comes after Mr Ross spent almost two hours at the Wellington Police station, where he handed over the recording.