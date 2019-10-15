TODAY |

Jami-Lee Ross prepares to fight for Botany electorate, one year on from explosive feud

Independent MP Jami-Lee Ross has swung into election mode in a fight to retain the electorate of Botany. 

It came after 1 NEWS revealed former Air New Zealand CEO Christopher Luxon put his hat in the ring to become National’s candidate for the seat of Botany

TVNZ1's Q+A visited Botany, a year after the public feud with National's leadership, Simon Bridges and Paula Bennett, that saw him expelled by the party. 

In the 2017 election, Mr Ross took out the electorate with a 12,839 majority. The party vote saw a 60.8 per cent majority for National, with Labour on less than half at 29.2 per cent.

Mr Ross told Q+A he was working with locals and Labour Party ministers to try and save the dwindling cockle population in his electorate. 

"If I was still a National MP I would never be able to work with Stuart Nash, I'd never be able to work with Phil Twyford," he said. 

The Labour Party and the Green Party have not confirmed candidates for Botany. However, New Conservatives deputy leader Elliot Ikilei is already in the race ahead of Election 2020. 

Q+A is on TVNZ1 on Mondays at 9.30pm, and the episode is then available on TVNZ OnDemand and as a podcast in all the usual places.

