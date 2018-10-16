 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Jami-Lee Ross faces fight of his life to keep Botany as resignation forces by-election in safe National seat

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Politics
Auckland

Jami-Lee Ross faces the fight of his life to keep Auckland's Botany electorate after his resignation today triggered a by-election in the safe National seat.

Mr Ross is laying a police complaint against National Party leader Simon Bridges’ handling of electoral donations, and has accused him of being a "corrupt" politician.

It was the downfall of another National MP, Pansy Wong, in 2011, and the Botany by-election, that brought Jami-Lee Ross to Parliament.

He easily won the seat for National at three general elections, but now faces a battle to keep it.

"I'm happy to face a by-election, stand as an independent. My community will make their decision," Mr Ross told reporters today.

The Botany MP has quit Parliament and accuses Simon Bridges of electoral fraud. Source: 1 NEWS

Politics has been the father-of-two's life. He entered Parliament at just 25 after six years as a Manukau City Councillor.

Former ACT party deputy leader Kenneth Wang also stood in Botany.

Speaking of today's events, Mr Wang said Mr Ross is "willing to throw his personal conflicts with the leader above the party's interests and that puts some serious doubt on his personal integrity".

Botany has the highest number of people born overseas of any electorate, at 49 per cent. The majority of voters are Asian or Pacific Islanders.

And it has always been a safe National seat. Mr Ross won 62 per cent of the votes at last year's election.

In Botany today, people were shocked to hear of his resignation.

"I wouldn't support him, not after what he did," a woman said.

A man said: "Personally, think he's in the right and National Party is in the wrong." 

Mr Wang thinks the now-independent MP faces an uphill battle to hold on to the seat.

"The majority of people chose the National Party during the last election. I don't think that mood has dramatically changed," he said.

But Mr Ross asked: Do they want someone that has stood up for them for 15 years and will continue to do so? I believe I can represent Botany. I can speak out more on their behalf as an independent, and I'd like to do so."

But it's now up to the people of Botany to decide if he still has a political future.

Simon Bridges has called Mr Ross’ allegations "baseless", saying they come from someone who's "lying, leaking and lashing out".

1 NEWS’ Katie Bradford takes a look at Mr Ross’ chances of keeping his seat. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Politics
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
It comes after the US recognised Jerusalem as Israel's capital.
Jacinda Ardern says moving Australia's Israeli embassy to Jerusalem won't help peace talks in the region
2
The Australians gave everything a crack at Papakura Marae.
Watch: Kangaroos dive into Māori culture with haka and mau rākau lessons, enjoy traditional hāngi
3
David Koch made the comments on Channel Seven's Sunrise show about the Central Coast Mariner.
Australian breakfast TV host makes insensitive slavery joke about Usain Bolt
4
The deputy Prime Minister had no other comments on the issue.
'Here comes the punchline' - Winston Peters plays song 'Burning Bridges' to media
5
Paul Martin came to Fair Go with a story about a $170 fine that he didn’t deserve.
How do you convince Auckland Transport you did have the kids in the back when they ticket you for using the T3 lane?
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:52
March organiser Wiki Mulholland says many stage four breast cancer patients turned out, while Labour's Louisa Wall says the funding system will be scrutinised.

Breast cancer sufferers march on Parliament calling on Pharmac to fund two 'game-changer' drugs
14:55
The National Party leader today made a statement defending his position and welcoming a police inquiry into claims of electoral donation fraud.

Simon Bridges on caucus support: '55 MPs today say he [Jami-Lee Ross] is wrong'
Senior Woman Alone in Dark Room.

Check on your elderly neighbours, police urge, after two men discovered dead in their Napier homes

Aucklanders urged to be on lookout for counterfeit $100 notes after charges laid against man

Live streamers warned of their carbon footprint

rnz.co.nz
Topics
New Zealand
Internet
Environment

A computing and communications academic warns that livestreaming music, films and information via the internet is harming the environment.

A senior lecturer at Lancaster University, Dr Mike Hazas, said it was leading to increased carbon emissions, and therefore adding to challenges around climate change.

He said standard household appliances and lighting used about 15 per cent of domestic electricity demand - although air conditioning use was on the rise in some places.

But consumer electronics such as Smart televisions took up around 35 per cent of electricity demand.

"The more screens we have running, then the more power it's going to take in the home."

Dr Hazas said video streaming now took up to 65 per cent of all internet traffic, and it was set to rise.

Streaming anything with an image - films, music videos, pornography, gambling, dating and shopping was expanding at a rapid pace.

"So that means that current three per cent of global carbon emissions of IT, of the three per cent of global electricity demand due to streaming itself, is also set to rise.

"That's where we might start asking questions about what the upper limit might be," Dr Hazas said.

He said streaming also required a large amount of "invisible energy" outside the home, such as that used by broadband, DSL or fibre communication networks.

Then further on, the energy used by the data centres and content distribution networks also had to be considered, Dr Hazas said.

"As a rule of thumb, that roughly doubles the total energy due to streaming, so whatever your TV is consuming - say 200 watts, you might have a similar amount of energy that is consumed outside the home due to streaming something like YouTube or Netflix."

Dr Hazas said looking ahead, the forecasting showed about 80 per cent of all internet traffic would use streaming by 2021.

He said it was not clear how much more it was costing consumers in power bills. Companies were good at building data centres close to relatively inexpensive energy so could help to provision new renewables such as geothermal, wind or solar energy to help with the additional demand, Dr Hazas said.

"But I would say more often than not, they do draw from the national or regional (power) grids and purchase energy wholesale to make up for that."

He said in the large data centres there was an assortment of diesel generators that sat on the roof, and which "kicked in" for back up, but it was not clear how much they generated in emissions.

rnz.co.nz

A young gamer focused on his game.
Topics
New Zealand
Internet
Environment
TODAY'S
TOP STORIES
03:23
The Botany MP has been expelled from caucus, while he alleges Simon Bridges committed electoral fraud – which Mr Bridges denies.
It's 'a crisis' for National as Jami-Lee Ross launches 'the most extraordinary attack' on Simon Bridges, says Bryce Edwards
Dean, Madeleine, Hayley and Sue from The Great Kiwi Bake Off.
The Great Kiwi Bake Off - Episode 1 Recap
Mega Millions lottery tickets
US Lottery jackpot balloons to whopping NZ$996 million
News that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expecting their first baby came on October 15.
Duke and Duchess of Sussex 'couldn't think of better place' than Australia to announce baby news
1 NEWS’ Katie Bradford takes a look at Mr Ross’ chances of keeping his seat.
Jami-Lee Ross faces fight of his life to keep Botany as resignation forces by-election in safe National seat

An overview: Jami-Lee Ross, Simon Bridges and the National Party

Anna Whyte
Politics and News Reporter
1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Politics
Anna Whyte

It has been a tumultuous day in New Zealand politics, as Jami-Lee Ross came out swinging against his National Party leader Simon Bridges. 

Today the Botany MP resigned, ahead of what is set to be a captivating by-election where he says he'll stand as an independent. 

Below is an overview of the developments leading up to and including today's explosive day in politics. 

The Botany MP has quit Parliament and accuses Simon Bridges of electoral fraud. Source: 1 NEWS

August

The expenses leak: Simon Bridges' MP expenses were released earlier than scheduled, with $113,973 spent on travel and accommodation between April and June.

Mr Bridges said if the leaker is not a National MP or staffer, they may not be found. Source: 1 NEWS

An inquiry was launched by Mr Bridges. An anonymous text message was sent to Mr Bridges and the Speaker asking for it to be called off, saying the sender had mental health issues. 

October

The leave: Jami-Lee Ross announced he would be taking medical leave. Simon Bridges said it was not connected to the expenses leak.

Yesterday

The report: The report into the inquiry was released this week which suggested Jami-Lee Ross was the expenses leaker and sender of the text message.

The PWC report said it had not identified the leaker with certainty, however, "the evidence we have points to Mr Ross". 

Simon Bridges scheduled a press conference to announce the details of the report and would name Mr Ross as the person the report said was likely behind the leak.

The tweets: However, just minutes earlier, Mr Ross posted a number of tweets in which he said he had fallen out with Mr Bridges some months ago.

A PWC report pointed the finger at MP Jami-Lee Ross as the person who leaked Simon Bridges’ expenses. Source: 1 NEWS

Mr Ross said in his tweets that he had become "expendable" and that Mr Bridges was about to "pin his leak inquiry on me".

He claimed Mr Bridges was attempting to use contact with Mr Ross' local police area commander and a journalist he is friends with as evidence that he is "somehow involved".

Mr Ross then made an accusation saying he had recorded the National Party leader "discussing with me unlawful activity that he was involved in".

The stand-up: Mr Bridges denied all of Mr Ross' accusations, saying the tweets were "false comments".

The Opposition leader launched an inquiry into the leak of his expenses earlier this year. Source: 1 NEWS

"He would say those things, given the situation… I've released the report… and it speaks for itself."

Today

National MPs: This morning, National MPs arrived at Parliament, ready to vote on Mr Ross' future in the National Party caucus. 

Judith Collins says National Party leader Simon Bridges has her support at this morning’s caucus meeting. Source: 1 NEWS

"Extraordinary", "raw", "deeply disappointed" were used to describe the situation around Jami-Lee Ross by his then colleagues. 

What Jami-Lee Ross said: While the National MPs were meeting to determine his fate, Jami-Lee Ross gave an impromptu media conference. 

1 NEWS’s Benedict Collins unpicks a morning of high drama surrounding the National MP. Source: 1 NEWS

- Mr Ross called Mr Bridges a "corrupt politician", and accused him of electoral fraud. 

- He said he would be making an official police complaint. 

- Mr Ross also told media this morning he would resign as a member of Parliament on Friday, sparking a by-election for the Botany seat.

- Mr Ross said he would run as an independent.

What National leader Simon Bridges said: Mr Bridges dismissed the claims as "baseless", and encouraged him to report the matter to the police. 

“It's the strongest possible action the caucus could take,” says Simon Bridges. Source: 1 NEWS

'I have done absolutely nothing wrong," he said.

He said the party would not tolerate Mr Ross' behaviour, and National MPs had voted to expell him from caucus. 

In Parliament today Mr Mallard said Mr Ross will now be regarded as independent MP. Source: 1 NEWS

"The lies, the leaks and other matters as well, are entirely unacceptable," Mr Bridges said. 

The businessman: Mr Ross tweeted photos of Simon Bridges and a Chinese businessman this afternoon who Mr Ross says made a $100,000 donation. 

The National Party: National Party President  Peter Goodfellow released a statement at 4.35pm saying they would "find no proof of the accusations and assertions made by Jami-Lee Ross today in regard to the handling of our political donations". 

"The allegations made by Mr Ross appear inconsistent with the donor information we have to date, including information previously supplied by Mr Ross.

"We understand Mr Ross will be taking his allegations to the Police, and we invite him to do so."


Jami-Lee Ross, Paula Bennett and Simon Bridges.
Jami-Lee Ross, Paula Bennett and Simon Bridges. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Politics
Anna Whyte
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
04:31
Paul Martin came to Fair Go with a story about a $170 fine that he didn’t deserve.
How do you convince Auckland Transport you did have the kids in the back when they ticket you for using the T3 lane?
'Almost certain that he is going to be suspended from caucus' – crunch time as National MP Jami-Lee Ross' fate to be decided today
Jessica Mutch McKay says Simon Bridges faces a "long, drawn out and embarrassing process to try and get rid of him".
John Armstrong's opinion: Simon Bridges would've been castigated as incompetent if he didn't expose Jami-Lee Ross as leaker
The pair have very differing views on how to tackle New Zealand’s drug problem.
Chloe Swarbrick debates cannabis legalisation with Family First's Bob McCoskrie - 'Putting out the welcome mat for big marijuana'
Jamal Khashoggi disappeared 11 days after entering Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey.
US President Donald Trump vows to inflict 'severe punishment' on Saudi Arabia if found responsible for journalist’s murder

'We can find no proof' says National Party President as Jami-Lee Ross accuses leader of breaking electoral law over donations

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Politics

National Party President Peter Goodfellow says the party can find no proof of accusations made by Jami-Lee Ross today about the handling of its political donations, and says the party complies with the Electoral Act.

The MP for Botany today dropped bombshells, resigning as an MP, saying he believes party leader Simon Bridges is "a corrupt politician" and alleging he broke electoral law over donations.

He said Mr Bridges asked him to split a $100,000 donation from a wealthy Chinese businessman into smaller donations so it wouldn't have to be declared and become public.

Mr Bridges slammed the MP’s claims as "baseless" and Mr Goodfellow late this afternoon took a similar stance.

"We can find no proof of the accusations and assertions made by Jami-Lee Ross today in regard to the handling of our political donations," the party president said in a statement.

"The allegations made by Mr Ross appear inconsistent with the donor information we have to date, including information previously supplied by Mr Ross," he said.

"We understand Mr Ross will be taking his allegations to the Police, and we invite him to do so. 

"The National Party complies with the provisions of the Electoral Act, and our donations are comprehensively audited by a third party every year," Mr Goodfellow concluded.

Fronting media earlier today, Mr Ross said he had a recorded conversation with Mr Bridges about the alleged events and would be taking the tape to police tomorrow.

Mr Bridges encouraged Mr Ross to go ahead and report the matter to the police.

The National Party leader today made a statement defending his position and welcoming a police inquiry into claims of electoral donation fraud. Source: 1 NEWS

National MPs today voted unanimously to expel Jami-Lee Ross from caucus, but Mr Ross got in first, announcing his resignation while the caucus was still meeting to discuss his future.

Following an investigation, Mr Bridges yesterday named Mr Ross as the leaker of his travel expenses.

Mr Ross made a number of claims about the National Party leader in relation to donations. Mr Bridges has denied any wrongdoing. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Politics

Israeli court's Lorde fine a 'political stunt' says Andrew Little

AAP
Topics
New Zealand
Music

An Israeli court's decision to order two New Zealand women to pay damages for convincing singer Lorde to cancel a show in Tel Aviv was a "political stunt" that goes against principles of freedom of speech, New Zealand's Justice Minister says.

Jewish-New Zealander Justine Sachs and Palestinian-New Zealander Nadia Abu- Shanab were last week ordered to pay $US7800 ($NZ11,870) for causing mental harm to three Israeli teenagers who had purchased tickets to the concert.

The lawsuit was the first ruling to cite a controversial 2011 Israeli anti- boycott law that allows civil action against entities who call for a boycott of the state.

The duo have rejected the ruling, and have instead used the attention to raise more than $NZ34,000 on a crowd-funding website to support mental health organisations in Gaza.

Justice Minister Andrew Little today said the court process lacked procedural fairness.

"It's very unusual for a court in one jurisdiction to be making decisions that affect people in a different jurisdiction," he said.

"It does look to me like a political stunt - at least the legislation on which the court was operating was a political stunt - and it should be treated accordingly."

In December, Sachs and Abu-Shanab's letter to Lorde was published by website The Spinoff.

Days later, the 21-year-old Kiwi musician cancelled the performance, which was to conclude her Melodrama world tour.

Justine Sachs and Nadia Abu-Shanab say they won’t pay, and are fundraising for mental health services in Gaza instead. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Music