 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Jami-Lee Ross 'defamed me and he is a liar' says Simon Bridges after former National MP's recording released

Anna Whyte
Politics and News Reporter
1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Politics
Anna Whyte

Simon Bridges has apologised and come out swinging at Jami-Lee Ross, after the rogue MP released a recording of the pair. 

The recording contained Mr Bridges and Mr Ross discussing a $100,000 donation given to the National Party by a Chinese businessman, the race of list MPs and which MPs should be pushed out.

In it, he calls MP Maureen Pugh "f*****g useless". He apologised to her after the recording was released. 

Today, Mr Bridges called it a "blunt, private conversation".

He gave his "heartfelt apologies to Maureen Pugh", said he was "mortified" and it was "entirely thoughtless and it’s not how I feel". 

Mr Bridges moved on to Jami-Lee Ross saying "he has defamed me and he is a liar".

"Jami-Lee Ross has been secretly taping me consistently for many, many months. It's a monumental breach of trust."

"The lies, the inappropriate conduct, the disloyalty. I won't stand, I didn't stand for what he's done.

"I have done absolutely nothing wrong."

Party leader Simon Bridges describes list MP Maureen Pugh as "f***ing useless". Source: Facebook/Jami-Lee Ross

Mr Bridges says the recording released today does not back up Mr Ross' allegations. 

He said he did not need to apologise to the Indian and Chinese communities .

When asked if he would apologise to other MPs, he said they "know how I feel".

Mr Bridges said Jami-Lee Ross had "done his worst".

He doubted he would take legal action against Jami-Lee Ross.

"He's defamed me, he has made veracious criminal allegations to the police and he has attempted to blackmail me, criminally. I don't stand for this sort of nonsense."

Mr Ross released a recording of a phone call this after afternoon between himself and Mr Bridges. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Politics
Anna Whyte
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:26
Party leader Simon Bridges describes list MP Maureen Pugh as "f***ing useless".
John Armstrong's opinion: Ross dumping confidential National Party information into public arena is the stuff of nightmares for Bridges
2
Solomone Kata. Tonga Rugby league training ahead of their match against Australia this weekend. Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland. New Zealand. Monday 15 October 2018 © Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz
Tonga leave out Hurrell, pick Kata for landmark clash against the Kangaroos
3
Dragging Jami-Lee Ross' private life into National's spat 'close to a very dangerous line' in NZ politics, says Peter Dunne
4
Toys, a discarded high chair and police evidence tape are part of the trash outside a home on Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018, where a 20-month-old girl was found dead inside an oven on Monday evening at the residence, in Shaw, Miss. (Shelby Sansone/WHBQ-Fox 13 via AP)
Mississippi grandmother charged with murder after 20-month old granddaughter found dead in oven
5
The Australians gave everything a crack at Papakura Marae.
Watch: Kangaroos dive into Māori culture with haka and mau rākau lessons, enjoy traditional hāngi
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
Refugees held in Nauru.

Australia's PM signals that he could accept New Zealand's longstanding offer to resettle 150 refugees

The Hobbiton set in Matamata, taken by Shaun Jeffers

Film industry representatives decide to keep 'Hobbit law' in plans
29:05
On October 16, the now-independent MP made allegations against Mr Bridges, who in turn denied all claims.

Jami-Lee Ross says police will be investigating complaint he filed against National Party leader Simon Bridges

Conviction of 23 over Whakatane violent incident nearly two years ago 'should send strong message'