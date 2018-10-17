 

Jami-Lee Ross arrives at police station to file complaint over alleged donation fraud

rnz.co.nz
New Zealand
Politics

Former National MP Jami-Lee Ross has arrived at Wellington's main police station in Wellington to file a complaint against leader Simon Bridges.

jami-lee ross
Source: 1 NEWS

He told media outside the Wellington police station this afternoon that he would release the recording publicly after he had given it to police.

He said Mr Bridges told him explicitly to break the $100,000 donation up.

Mr Ross also claims the National leader instructed him to cover up a $100,000 donation.

In an extraordinary move yesterday, Mr Ross quit the National Party over what he claims are corrupt practices by the National party's leader.

Mr Ross alleges he has a phone recording suggesting Mr Bridges had asked him to split a $100,000 donation from businessman Zhang Yikun into smaller parts, so it was below the threshold where it would have to be made public.

Yesterday, Mr Bridges responded to those claims saying they were "baseless, false but serious allegations".

ONN 1 News at 6 promo image
For more on this story, watch 1 NEWS at 6pm. Source: 1 NEWS

Today, deputy leader Paula Bennett told Morning Report that Mr Bridges told her he did in fact meet with the businessman and the subject of supporting the party may have come up.

The Botany MP has quit Parliament and accuses Simon Bridges of electoral fraud.

"[Mr Bridges] said he certainly had conversations with [Mr Zhang] and with others that have wanted to support the National Party."

However, she said she was hesitant to comment, because she didn't want to misrepresent anyone as this was based off another conversation and she was telling it third-hand.

"He certainly had dinner with him, he's trying to recall that dinner and all of the conversations, and then I think he's seen him at other functions, which Jami-Lee Ross has put photos out. He certainly thinks that it may have come up that he had said I want to support the National Party, Simon knowing I think that Jami-Lee knows him probably did put him on to it," she said.

"We're trying to dig our way through all of this, it is very complex, we're not sure what Jami-Lee Ross has done, he's kind of woven this through, It's not straightforward. I am hesitant and now I don't want to misrepresent."

The Electoral Commission said it has not received any complaints relating to the matter, but would provide assistance to the police.

