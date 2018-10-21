Jami-Lee Ross admitted to mental health care

In the last hour 1 NEWS has had it confirmed that Botany MP Jami-Lee Ross has been admitted to mental health care.

It comes after a tumultuous week in New Zealand Politics with Mr Ross accusing National Party leader Simon Bridges of corruption. Mr Bridges denies the claims.

Mr Ross later also released a recording of a conversation between himself and Mr Bridges detailing a party donation.

Mr Ross has subsequently been accused of extra marital affairs and bullying of female associates.