Jami-Lee Ross admitted to mental health care

In the last hour 1 NEWS has had it confirmed that Botany MP Jami-Lee Ross has been admitted to mental health care.
It comes after a tumultuous week in New Zealand Politics with Mr Ross accusing National Party leader Simon Bridges of corruption. Mr Bridges denies the claims.
Mr Ross later also released a recording of a conversation between himself and Mr Bridges detailing a party donation.
Mr Ross has subsequently been accused of extra marital affairs and bullying of female associates.
The National Party is not commenting on this latest development, but says over the past few weeks it has taken seriously the mental health concerns raised by Mr Ross.