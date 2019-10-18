TODAY |

James Whakaruru's killer ordered to serve nine years for additional charges, but avoids indefinite term

More From
New Zealand
Auckland
Crime and Justice

The man who killed a Hawke's Bay child 20 years ago has been jailed for nine years for more crimes.

Benny Haerewa appeared in the Auckland High Court in May where he pleaded guilty to 11 violence and sexual violence charges committed between 2015 and 2017.

Haerewa was freed from jail in 2010 after completing a 12-year sentence for the manslaughter of four-year-old James Whakaruru. At the time, the Parole Board expressed grave fears about Haerewa's likelihood of reoffending but, having served his full sentence, he had to be freed.

Haerewa appeared before Justice Powell for sentencing in the High Court in Auckland today.

The Crown sought a sentence of preventive detention but after hearing arguments Justice Powell found the man was not eligible.

He jailed him for nine years with a minimum non-parole period of six years-meaning he will come before the Parole Board in 2025.

rnz.co.nz

Benny Haerewa at the High Court in Auckland in May 2019 where he pleaded guilty to 11 charges of violent offending between 2015 and 2017. Source: rnz.co.nz
More From
New Zealand
Auckland
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
04:50
Free children's car seats, instead of tickets, handed out at Auckland police checkpoint
2
Sonny Bill Williams: All Blacks have evolved to putting religious differences aside, being open about struggles
3
Life sentence for man who murdered woman with mallet to sexually assault her daughter
4
Cheeky Air NZ releases witty safety video for Irish fans ahead of 'turbulent' RWC quarter-final against All Blacks
5
Silver Ferns great Casey Kopua reveals she was pregnant during victorious Netball World Cup campaign
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:42

Police give all-clear after 'threat' forced Interislander's return to port, evacuation

Life sentence for man who murdered woman with mallet to sexually assault her daughter
04:08

Auckland butchery wins New Zealand's top sausage award for second year running
00:46

NSW police hunt for couple believed to be involved in missile hit on Melbourne home