James Whakaruru's killer ordered to serve nine years for additional charges, but avoids indefinite term

The man who killed a Hawke's Bay child 20 years ago has been jailed for nine years for more crimes.

Benny Haerewa appeared in the Auckland High Court in May where he pleaded guilty to 11 violence and sexual violence charges committed between 2015 and 2017.

Haerewa was freed from jail in 2010 after completing a 12-year sentence for the manslaughter of four-year-old James Whakaruru. At the time, the Parole Board expressed grave fears about Haerewa's likelihood of reoffending but, having served his full sentence, he had to be freed.

Haerewa appeared before Justice Powell for sentencing in the High Court in Auckland today.

The Crown sought a sentence of preventive detention but after hearing arguments Justice Powell found the man was not eligible.