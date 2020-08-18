James Shaw 'looking forward to seeing the back' of Trump after his Covid comparison

Greens co-leader James Shaw has described the US President's comments on New Zealand's Covid-19 response as "an extraordinary statement".

Mr Shaw added that "Donald Trump says rubbish every single day" and he was "looking forward to seeing the back of him".

Mr Trump mentioned New Zealand during a speech today while comparing the responses of NZ and the US to Covid-19.

"Even New Zealand, you see what is going on in New Zealand. They beat it, they beat it. It was like front page, they beat it because they wanted to show me something. The problem is [a] big surge in New Zealand. It's terrible. We don't want that."

Mr Shaw called the comments "absurd".

"We know by now to take everything Donald Trump says with an enormous grain of salt, but coming from the leader of a country with 42,000 news cases just yesterday, I think it's an absurd comparison."

New Zealand recorded 13 new Covid-19 cases today.

"It's an extraordinary statement, but then, Donald Trump says rubbish every single day and I think most of us are looking forward to seeing the back of him."