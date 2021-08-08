TODAY |

James Shaw fights off leadership challenge at Green Party AGM

Source:  1 NEWS

Green Party co-leader James Shaw easily fought off a challenge to his leadership as the party held its annual general meeting this weekend.

Your playlist will load after this ad

It’s the first one since last year’s election. Source: 1 NEWS

The meeting - the first since last year's election - saw Shaw face off against Dunedin activist James Cockle, with the MP receiving 116 delegate votes to Cockle's four.

While Shaw says his party is "stable but united", he and co-leader Marama Davidson admits there has been debate around whether the party is too close to the Labour Party.

Green Party co-leader James Shaw. Source: Getty

"We do recognise that there are clearly people who aren't satisfied with the pace of change and that's fair enough," Shaw said.

"That conversation has centred around 'the Greens are doing good work and how do we all work together to keep doing good work to go further and faster?,'" Davidson added.

Shaw told party members the caucus is doing what it can to push Labour on important issues, including housing and climate change.

New Zealand
Politics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Families of teens killed in Timaru crash wake to 'nightmare that won't go away'
2
'Crushing' deportation to NZ after four decades in Australia
3
John Key calls MIQ booking system a 'failure'
4
Smith reveals why he didn't lead out ABs in 100th Test
5
Heavy snow, severe gales forecast for parts of the country
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Mark Solomon slams Ministry of Health as 'Ministry of Incompetence'

Heavy snow, severe gales forecast for parts of the country

Five new cases of Covid-19 at border, none in the community

Lianne Dalziel hopeful of bright future for rebuilt Christchurch