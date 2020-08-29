James Shaw apologises for signing-off on funding for private 'green' school

Green Party co-leader James Shaw has apologised to members for signing-off on funding for a private school.

James Shaw Source: RNZ/Dom Thomas

The climate change Minister approved nearly $12 million for the 'green' school in Taranaki, despite his party's stance not to fund private schools.

The money came from the government's $3 billion 'shovel ready' projects fund.

Green School New Zealand, which opened in February, charges up to $24,000 a year for local students and up to $43,000 a year for international students.

The school has about 50 students, half of whom come from overseas. The funding is designed to expand the school's capacity from 120 to 250 students.

Shaw apologised to members in a Zoom meeting last night, saying he would not make the same decision if given another opportunity.

READ MORE Widespread dismay at Government funding for elite Green School

He told the group of 460 people he had thought of the project as a building and construction project rather than an education one.

He said he has listened to the concerns raised and is working to find a solution.

Co-leader Marama Davidson was present in the meeting and acknowledged Shaw for owning his mistake.

The Greens' former education spokesperson Catherine Delahunty yesterday told Checkpoint she thought Shaw had become isolated from the party to some degree.

She said his instinct failed to tell him that "this was never going to fly with the Green Party, and that our policies are never to fund private schools".