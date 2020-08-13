James Shaw accuses National, NZ First of 'nakedly political plays' over election date

Green Party co-leader James Shaw says there is too much politicking from parties that want the election date pushed back.

"The thing that's really disappointing at the moment is you've had a number of political parties making what I judge to be nakedly political plays in their own advantage and so I hope the Prime Minister makes her choice based on the good advice of our health officials and the Electoral Commission," he said.

"We should stick with the date that we've got unless the advice coming back from the Electoral Commission and health officials is that it means that the circumstances are that we won't be able to conduct a proper election at that time."

Shaw told Morning Report National and New Zealand First were focused only on their own electoral prospects.

"I think it's 100 per cent electioneering. There are some political parties who are clearly prioritising their electoral fortunes over the health of our communities and strength of our democracy and I think that's extremely disappointing.

Shaw said National Party leader Judith Collins was "essentially laying the groundwork to be able to say that unless she gets what she wants then she'll be able to declare the election illegitimate.

"I think that's incredibly dangerous."

Collins has said it was impossible to campaign in a way that could produce a fair result "if a lot of people are frightened to leave your house or even frightened of having postal ballots ... particularly the elderly, many are being too frightened to even receive an envelope because they're worried there could be Covid-19 on them".

New Zealand First leader Winston Peters has released a letter sent to Ardern on 14 August, in which he said the ability for parties to campaign for a 19 September election had been "fatally compromised."