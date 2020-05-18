TODAY |

James Hardie to close Auckland factory with loss of 120 jobs

Source:  1 NEWS

Building material manufacturer James Hardie will shut down its site in Penrose, Auckland, with the loss of 120 jobs.

The James Hardie manufacturing facility in Penrose, Auckland. Source: Supplied

In a statement today, the company confirmed that "following a thorough and careful two-week consultation process with its employees and their union (E Tū), James Hardie will cease all manufacturing of its products at its Penrose manufacturing plant within this year."

James Hardie General Manager Conrad Groenewald said it had been a difficult decision to make, as it affected more than 100 staff.

"We will be working through next steps with them as we begin our phased approach to stop manufacture," Mr Groenewald said.

E Tū negotiations specialist Joe Gallagher said two weeks ago that James Hardie were planning on out-sourcing the manufacturing work "overseas to countries whose labour standards and conditions are well below those of New Zealand, opening up potential for serious exploitation in the name of profits."

