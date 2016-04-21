 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Jail term for man who imported meth disguised as dishwashing liquid

share

Source:

NZN

A man attempting to fool Kiwi authorities by importing methamphetamine hidden inside another chemical will spend up to 10 years in prison.

Source: istock.com

Yuen Chan earlier pleaded guilty to charges of conspiring to make meth and possessing equipment for its manufacture.

He acted as part of a group importing about 46 kilograms of pure meth hidden in a shipment of dishwashing bottles arriving in January.

At the time, police described the shipment as an alarming new method for smuggling the drug into the country.

On Tuesday, Justice Christine Gordon sentenced Chan to 10 years and 11 months in prison for his role in the operation, with a minimum jail term of half his sentence.

"You came to New Zealand with the express purpose of committing a crime that causes very significant harm to this country," she told the High Court at Auckland.

Chan was arrested in March as part of a sting mounted by the National Organised Crime group, code-named Operation Reverse.

The meth shipment had arrived in New Zealand from Hong Kong on January 28.

However, when examined by Customs, it was found to contain about 160 litres of a substance known as t-boc methamphetamine hidden in dishwashing liquid bottles.

T-boc had been added to the meth to mask the drug's presence, Justice Gordon said.

The substance could then later be removed using a chemical process to allow the meth to be extracted for sale.

Shortly after the shipment's arrival in New Zealand, Chan began jetting in and out of the country and, along with two others, moved it between a storage unit and rented Lynfield property.

The group also accepted shipments of equipment, such as a rotary evaporator, for use in separating the meth from its masking agent, t-boc.

At the time of the shipment, t-boc meth was not yet a controlled drug and it was believed to be the first time it had been seized in New Zealand.

Justice Gordon said it was important to use Chan's case to deter future traffickers of the substance.

"Bringing 'new' drugs, yet to be classified as controlled drugs, into the country in order to circumvent our importation and manufacturing laws will be met with a stern response," she said.

Related

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
Wagner bagged 7-39 as the visitors stumbled to 134 in their Test opener in Wellington today.

LIVE: Neil Wagner stars for Black Caps as West Indies unravel after lunch, all out for 134

00:23
2
Dame Susan Devoy said Mr Peters described her as "a bit round" in 1987, but the deputy PM disputes that.

Watch: 'I thought it was a compliment' - Winston Peters denies Dame Susan Devoy's claim he made comments about her weight

01:02
3
Abraham 'Abe' Wharewaka-Topia was laid to rest today after dying on Saturday aged 74.

Watch: Black Power members perform powerful haka as gang lord Abe Wharewaka-Topia's coffin carried from marae

01:04
4
One of the Navy's biggest ships is being decommissioned after 30 years of service.

Watch: Navy perform two mighty haka as HMNZS Endeavour berths in Devonport for the final time


01:02
5
Abraham 'Abe' Wharewaka-Topia was laid to rest today after dying on Saturday aged 74.

Black Power members perform powerful haka as gang lord's coffin carried from marae

00:23
Dame Susan Devoy said Mr Peters described her as "a bit round" in 1987, but the deputy PM disputes that.

Watch: 'I thought it was a compliment' - Winston Peters denies Dame Susan Devoy's claim he made comments about her weight

The Deputy PM disputes calling her "a bit round" in 1987.

23:16
The 1 NEWS political team of Katie, Corin and Andrea analyse what these big changes actually mean.

Video podcast: Paid parental leave, LVRs & Overseas Investment – Corin & Co. dissect the week's big political stories

The 1 NEWS political team of Katie, Corin and Andrea analyse what these big changes actually mean.

'A more menacing vibe than the average passive homeless person' - Kiwis feel way less safe at night than a year ago

Police report Kiwis are feeling significantly less safe, and homelessness could be the reason.


02:05
The Tasman District Council has a draft bylaw which if passed would prohibit freedom camping in certain places.

Toilet roll and soiled nappies – picturesque Golden Bay worried about summer influx of freedom campers

The Tasman District Council has already blocked access to one problem spot.


01:04
One of the Navy's biggest ships is being decommissioned after 30 years of service.

Watch: Navy perform two mighty haka as HMNZS Endeavour berths in Devonport for the final time

The ship has been decommissioned after 30 years of service.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 