Jail for six men after Auckland woman dies escaping moving car's boot

Six men have been jailed for the kidnapping and manslaughter of a woman who fell from the boot of a moving car in south Auckland.

Police are on the hunt for information around why Papatoetoe woman Jindarat Prutsiriporn was tied up, gagged and thrown into a car boot before she died.
Source: 1 NEWS

Jindarat Prutsiriporn, 50, died in hospital two days after escaping from the car's trunk and hitting her head on the road in the suburb of Papatoetoe in March last year.

Eleven people were arrested following her death and six went to trial in May, facing manslaughter and kidnapping charges, the rest earlier pleading guilty to their parts.

A jury at the High Court at Auckland found Seng Liev, Apichart Korhomklan and Luigi Havea guilty of one charge of manslaughter and one of kidnapping each.

At sentencing today, Justice Matthew Palmer sentenced Liev to 12 years and four months in jail, Korhomklan to 10 years and eight months and Havea to 10 years and three months.

Tafito Vaifali and Joseph Haurua, who were found guilty of manslaughter and had earlier pleaded guilty to kidnapping, were sentenced to seven years and 10 months, and six years and six months in jail, respectively.

Sodarith Sao had earlier pleaded guilty to kidnapping and manslaughter and was sentenced to nine years and four months in jail.

Panepasa Havea and Raymond Brown were sentenced on June 8 in the High Court at Auckland, each for a charge of kidnapping - Havea was jailed for three years eight months, while Brown was sent to prison for 25 months.

