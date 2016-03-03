Jail for six men after Auckland woman dies escaping moving car's boot

Six men have been jailed for the kidnapping and manslaughter of a woman who fell from the boot of a moving car in south Auckland.

Jindarat Prutsiriporn, 50, died in hospital two days after escaping from the car's trunk and hitting her head on the road in the suburb of Papatoetoe in March last year.

Eleven people were arrested following her death and six went to trial in May, facing manslaughter and kidnapping charges, the rest earlier pleading guilty to their parts.

A jury at the High Court at Auckland found Seng Liev, Apichart Korhomklan and Luigi Havea guilty of one charge of manslaughter and one of kidnapping each.

At sentencing today, Justice Matthew Palmer sentenced Liev to 12 years and four months in jail, Korhomklan to 10 years and eight months and Havea to 10 years and three months.

Tafito Vaifali and Joseph Haurua, who were found guilty of manslaughter and had earlier pleaded guilty to kidnapping, were sentenced to seven years and 10 months, and six years and six months in jail, respectively.

Sodarith Sao had earlier pleaded guilty to kidnapping and manslaughter and was sentenced to nine years and four months in jail.