Jacob Zuma pushed to vacate his seat by ruling party

South African President Jacob Zuma must leave office promptly so that the country can move toward political stability and economic recovery, the ruling party said Tuesday, finally disowning a leader who has been discredited by corruption scandals.

Jacob Zuma faces a number of corruption charges after nine years in power.
However, the African National Congress said it does not know whether the politically isolated president will heed the decision of the party's national executive committee, which expects a response from Zuma on Wednesday.

If Zuma refuses the order, parliament might vote on a motion of no confidence in the president, deepening the embarrassment of the party that was the main movement against white minority rule and has led South Africa since apartheid ended in 1994.

"I don't know what will happen, but let's leave it to President Jacob Zuma," said Ace Magashule, the ANC's secretary-general. He said there was no deadline for 75-year-old leader to reply, leaving open the possibility that the political crisis could drag on.

Zuma had agreed to resign and wanted to stay in office for several more months, but the national executive committee agreed at a 13-hour meeting that he had to leave at once, Magashule said.

He spoke respectfully of Zuma, saying the president had contributed to the struggle against apartheid and had not been "found guilty in any court of law" despite various scandals over the years.

The ANC looks forward to an "amicable solution" and "it's obvious" that the party wants Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa to succeed Zuma, the secretary-general said.

Ramaphosa was elected party leader in December and has vowed to fight corruption.

Zuma, who took office in 2009 and is in his second five-year term, has not made any public appearances in recent days.

He met with ruling party leaders who visited him at his Pretoria residence late Monday and again on Tuesday morning to ask him to quit.

Magashule described the discussions as "cordial."

